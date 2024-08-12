Saildrone, NOAA initiate tracking of seasonal hurricane activity

For the fourth consecutive year, Saildrone and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are sailing a fleet of uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) into hurricanes to better understand how these storms develop, track and intensify.

Saildrone Explorer USVs are 23 ft long and carry a payload of sensors to measure air, surface and water temperature as well as humidity, barometric pressure, wind speed and direction, salinity and wave height. To withstand major hurricane conditions—winds over 110 mph and waves that exceed 50 ft—they have a shorter and stronger “hurricane wing,” similar to a reefed sail on a sailboat.

Saildrone USVs sail autonomously along prescribed routes, which Saildrone Pilots define according to weather conditions and to meet mission objectives. Saildrone’s science partners in the mission at NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanographic & Meteorological Laboratory (AOML) and Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory (PMEL) will work closely with Saildrone Mission Control to guide the saildrones into oncoming hurricanes.

As the final group of saildrones was readied for deployment, Tropical Storm Debby was forming in the Gulf of Mexico. Just days after SD-1057 was deployed, the USV sailed through the eye of Hurricane Debby hours before the storm made landfall in Florida. Powered solely by renewable wind and solar energy, the Saildrone fleet will stay at sea for the duration of the mission, which will last through October 2024.