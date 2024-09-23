Safran unveils GNSS/PNT simulator

Safran Navigation and Timing has unveiled its latest GNSS simulator, the Skydel GSG-8 Gen2, an evolution of its GSG-8 simulator. This new positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) test solution is part of Safran’s family of Skydel-based simulators.

The GPU-based GSG-8 Gen2 simulator delivers high-end GNSS signal testing capabilities in a user-friendly, turnkey package. It seeks to support the growing demand for location-aware applications and systems requiring navigation or timing.

It features six front-facing RF outputs and a combined output. It covers the entire GNSS bandwidth and offers a 1,000 Hz simulation iteration rate, high dynamics, real-time synchronization and simulation of all-in-view satellite signals.

This simulator is ideal for development, NavWar testing and integration projects that require high performance, increased constellation and satellite visibility and multi-vehicle/multi-antenna scenarios. It allows users to generate RF signals that simulate real-world receiver device reactions under user-defined parameters. Users can control various simulation aspects, including receiver trajectories with six degrees of freedom (DoF), multipath signals, advanced jamming and spoofing and atmospheric interferences.

The simulator can recreate various types of interference, both benign and malicious. Users can adjust power levels, interference signal types, spoofing signals, location, antenna patterns, and transmitter trajectories. In-band and out-of-band jamming signals can be generated without additional hardware.

The GSG-8 Gen2 can simulate up to 2,000 GNSS signals simultaneously across multiple bands, leveraging GPU power to overcome the limitations of FPGA-based simulators. A single GSG-8 Gen2 can run and control multiple instances, each representing an independent trajectory, vehicle or antenna with its own output connector.

As a low-Earth orbit (LEO) PNT signal simulator, the GSG-8 Gen2 can generate many signals required for LEO PNT simulations alongside legacy GNSS signals, threats and multipaths. It also supports S-Band signal generation.