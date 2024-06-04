Safran Federal unveils MEMS and HGR technologies

Safran Federal Systems has released a line of tactical-grade inertial measurement units (IMUs). These units are engineered to address the evolving needs of unmanned applications and space-based operations.

The IMUs include Iconyx, a high-performance HRG-based IMU that significantly outperforms legacy technologies, the company says. It offers improved accuracy and reliability for demanding navigation needs. It also features a small tactical IMU (STIM) ideal for applications requiring lower size, weight and power (SWAP).

The company is also upgrading its Geonyx inertial navigation system (INS), which is based on HRG technology, to incorporate M-Code capability. The fully integrated solution can perform in GPS-denied or spoofing environments, offering reliable navigation in challenging environments.

Safran Federal Systems unveiled these IMUs at the Joint Navigation Conference (JNC) 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Attendees are invited to visit Safran Federal Systems at Booth A to learn more.