Safran Federal Systems to host simulation training seminar
Safran Federal Systems will host a simulation training seminar on July 16, 2024, at The Westin Huntsville in Huntsville, Alabama.
Attendees are invited to engage in interactive training and hands-on sessions guided by experts for PNT and NAVWAR simulation using Safran Federal’s BroadSim and Skydel software.
Training topics include:
- BroadSim fundamentals, M-Code, and automation
- GNSS jamming and spoofing
- NAVWAR simulation – bringing PNTAX to life
- How to test CRPA antennas
Each attendee will earn a certificate to recognize participation and completion of the training. Click here to learn more and register.
Only available for U.S. citizens.
