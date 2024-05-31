Safran Federal Systems to host simulation training seminar

Safran Federal Systems will host a simulation training seminar on July 16, 2024, at The Westin Huntsville in Huntsville, Alabama.

Attendees are invited to engage in interactive training and hands-on sessions guided by experts for PNT and NAVWAR simulation using Safran Federal’s BroadSim and Skydel software.

Training topics include:

BroadSim fundamentals, M-Code, and automation

GNSS jamming and spoofing

NAVWAR simulation – bringing PNTAX to life

How to test CRPA antennas

Each attendee will earn a certificate to recognize participation and completion of the training. Click here to learn more and register.

Only available for U.S. citizens.