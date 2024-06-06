Safran Federal Systems launches navigation warfare simulator

Photo: Safran Federal Systems

Photo: Safran Federal Systems

Safran Federal Systems has launched the BroadSim Duo, its dual-frequency GNSS simulator designed specifically for testing military receivers in an unclassified environment. 

The new product integrates dual-frequency capabilities within a single compact GPS military signal testing unit. The simulator has dual-frequency capability, which is essential for testing P-Code and AES-M-Code. It features a new software-defined radio in an M.2 form factor, offering robust and reliable performance. It also seamlessly integrates with the Skydel simulation environment for improved versatility and functionality. 

