RTCA publishes dual frequency SBAS MOPs document

The Radio Technical Commission for Aeronautics (RTCA) has released a six-file document titled “DO-401 Minimum Operational Performance Standards (MOPS) for Dual-Frequency Multi-Constellation Satellite-Based Augmentation System Airborne Equipment.”

The document is designed to support validation of airborne requirements when using dual-frequency GPS, Galileo and satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS) signals as defined by International Civil Aviation Organization Standards and Recommended Practices (Annex 10, Volume I, Amendment 93), as well as the development of dual-frequency multi-constellation SBAS services.

The SBAS MOPs document does not provide specifications for a production approval.

The RCTA stated that a future release of the document will provide requirements supporting production approval, typically through a new Technical Standard Order or European Technical Standard Order.

This document is available for purchase here.