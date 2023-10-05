Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


RTCA publishes dual frequency SBAS MOPs document

October 5, 2023  - By

The Radio Technical Commission for Aeronautics (RTCA) has released a six-file document titled “DO-401 Minimum Operational Performance Standards (MOPS) for Dual-Frequency Multi-Constellation Satellite-Based Augmentation System Airborne Equipment.”

The document is designed to support validation of airborne requirements when using dual-frequency GPS, Galileo and satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS) signals as defined by International Civil Aviation Organization Standards and Recommended Practices (Annex 10, Volume I, Amendment 93), as well as the development of dual-frequency multi-constellation SBAS services.

The SBAS MOPs document does not provide specifications for a production approval.

The RCTA stated that a future release of the document will provide requirements supporting production approval, typically through a new Technical Standard Order or European Technical Standard Order.

This document is available for purchase here.

This article is tagged with , and posted in Latest News, UAV/UGV

About the Author: Maddie Saines

Maddie has a B.A. in Journalism and Promotional Communication from Cleveland State University and has years of marketing and journalistic experience under her belt. She joins the editorial staff at GPS World and team at North Coast Media after working in professional sports for over six years.