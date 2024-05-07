Rohde & Schwarz, XipLink partner for intelligent multi-orbit networking

ipoque, a Rohde & Schwarz company and provider of deep packet inspection (DPI) software for networking and cybersecurity solution providers, has entered a technology partnership with XipLink, a global technology that provides optimized, secure and intelligent multi-path hybrid networking.

Under the partnership, ipoque will integrate its DPI technology, R&SPACE 2, into the XipLink operating system (XipOS) to create the XipLink Application Classification Engine (XipACE). This technology is designed to deliver advanced application visibility for multi-orbit networking.

Layer 7 visibility for multi-orbit networking

Using standards-based space communications protocol specifications (SCPS) protocol acceleration, link bonding, Layer 2 switching and Layer 3 routing, XipLink offers intelligent multi-orbit networking that ensures network performance and quality of service QoS across satellite, cellular and wireless networks. Embedding the next-gen DPI software R&SPACE 2 introduces traffic visibility up to Layer 7 and beyond, powering the traffic aggregation and optimization algorithms used by XipLink.

R&SPACE 2 combines behavioral, statistical and heuristic analysis with metadata extraction to identify protocols, applications and application attributes in real time.

“Our breakthrough AI-based encrypted traffic intelligence, which includes machine learning and deep learning techniques, and high-dimensional data analysis, brings traffic awareness to the next level by identifying any type of IP traffic, despite encryption, obfuscation and anonymization,” said Martin Mieth, P.hD., vice president of engineering at ipoque.

Offers high-performance networks

By integrating R&SPACE 2, XipACE can augment quality of service (QoS) management, traffic analytics, steering decisions, load balancing and dynamic link bonding. R&SPACE 2 also features an extensive feature and plug-in set, such as first packet classification, customizability of app signatures or tethering detection.

Insights from R&SPACE 2 allow XipOS to support network diversity and resilience, from offloading traffic from congested pathways to tapping into GEO satellites to alleviate latency issues. At the policy level, it enables application prioritization and SLA compliance.

As more and more applications require high bandwidth and low latency, the granular traffic analytics offered by R&SPACE 2 can help users optimize their networks and improve resource efficiency. These insights seek to lay the foundation for autonomous and self-healing networks through data-driven decision-making.

The technology is designed for mobile, satellite, maritime, government and defense sectors, as well as modem OEMs.