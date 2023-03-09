Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Rohde & Schwarz launched drone-based analyzer

March 9, 2023  - By

 

R&S EVSD1000 has been designed to provide a mounting adaptor for installation onto medium-size drone types. (Image: Rohde & Schwarz)

Rohde & Schwarz has launched its EVSD1000 VHF/UHF nav/drone analyzer at Airspace World 2023 in Geneva March 8-10. The analyzer provides highly accurate drone inspection of terrestrial navigation and communications systems.

The EVSD1000 VHF/UHF nav/drone analyzer is a signal-level and modulation analyzer for medium-sized drones. It features measurements of instrument landing systems, ground-based augmentation systems and VHF omnirange ground stations. The mechanical and electrical design is optimized for drone-based, real-time measurements of terrestrial navigation systems with up to 100 measurement data sets per second.

The analyzer provides high-precision signal analysis in the frequency range from 70 MHz to 410 MHz. This also includes the needed measurement repeatability to ensure results from drone measurements can be compared to flight and to ground inspections in line with ICAO standards.

The EVSD1000 VHF/UHF nav/drone analyzer reduces runway blocking times, provides necessary measurement repeatability and offers measurement precision and GNSS time and location stamps. While streaming measurement data during a drone flight via the data link to a PC on the ground, the analyzer can also buffer data internally to ensure no results are lost if the data link is lost.

