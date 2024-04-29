Rohde & Schwarz, IPG Automotive unveil HIL automotive radar test solution - GPS World

Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) has partnered with IPG Automotive, a virtual test-driving company, on an automotive radar hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) integration test system.

The HIL radar test system combines IPG Automotive’s CarMaker simulation software with the R&S AREG800A radar object simulator and QAT100 advanced antenna array. This gives vehicle manufacturers the ability to simulate advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving scenarios, such as those defined in the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP). It can be used for validation and real-time, closed-loop characterization of radar sensors and enables compliance with ASAM open standards.

IPG Automotive’s CarMaker simulation solution is designed for the development and end-to-end testing of cars and light commercial vehicles. The open integration and test platform allows vehicle manufacturers, engineering services companies and Tier 1 suppliers to implement virtual test scenarios in powertrain, vehicle dynamic chassis functions and ADAS applications.

The high-resolution 3D engine offers details in the simulation of the complete sensor stack, while the R&S AREG800A, combined with the R&S QAT100, generates multiple artificial objects, each with independent range, radar cross section (RCS), angle (azimuth/elevation) and radial velocity.

The ASAM open simulation interface (ASAM OSI) links R&S AREG800A with the CarMaker HIL test automation, creating a comprehensive test setup.

The HIL chain also includes a scenario editor specifically designed for non-simulation experts. This feature seeks to simplify the process of testing maneuver-based driving scenarios and associated complex traffic-related configurations.

CarMaker also features a test manager, which can build or run automated test sequences. It can run tests individually or simultaneously, locally or in the cloud for flexibility and scalability. Additionally, it automates the calculation and evaluation of key performance indicators and generates reports automatically.

The Model Manager CarMaker helps define the configuration of virtual vehicle prototypes, which is designed to improve the realism and accuracy of simulations for testing and development.