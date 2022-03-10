Registration open for JNC 2022

Registration for the Institute of Navigation’s (ION) Joint Navigation Conference (JNC) 2022 is open and the technical conference program is now available online.

The JNC, sponsored by the Military Division of the Institute of Navigation (ION), will be held June 6–9 at the Town and Country Hotel in San Diego, California. JNC 2022 is a Federal Employees and Contractors U.S.-only conference. Advance visit requests and approvals are required for all attendees.

The event focuses on technical advances in PNT with emphasis on joint development, test and support of affordable PNT systems, logistics and integration. From an operational perspective the conference will focus on advances in battlefield applications of GPS; critical strengths and weaknesses of field navigation devices; warfighter PNT requirements and solutions; and navigation warfare.

The theme of the 2022 conference will be Enhancing Dominance and Resilience for Warfighting and Homeland Security PNT. The technical program includes six panel discussions on Rapid Agile Development and PNT Technology Transition; MGUE Integration; National Critical Infrastructure Threat; Future Space-based Sources of PNT; Situational Awareness; and the Warfighter Panel.

To view the JNC 2022 technical program and register for the event, visit ion.org/jnc.