Registration open for AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2022
Registration for AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2022 is now open. The conference will be held April 25-28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
The XPONENTIAL 2022 theme is “Autonomy Meets Society.” The conference will include keynotes, educational sessions, specialized workshops, and an XPO Hall with 650+ exhibits.
Sessions will feature concentrated presentations, panel discussions, and audience questions to help drive deeper conversations and solutions to some of the industry’s greatest hurdles.
Session themes include:
- Convergence Zone: Intersection w/ Businesses
- Critical Point: Intersection with Government
- DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Forum
- FULL JOIN: Intersection with Data
- Interchange: Intersection with Industries
- Nexus of Future Mobility: Intersection with Individuals
- Proving Grounds: Enterprise + Government Solutions
- Technology Crossing: Intersection with Design
Collaborative workshops will provide XPONENTIAL attendees an in-depth look into targeted topics and the solutions needed to harness the full potential of uncrewed technologies now and into the future.
Workshops include:
- Orange you Glad Florida is Investing in Autonomy?
- Robotics for Conservation
- Translating Sustainability
- Assured Autonomy Through Safety Performance Monitoring
- The Safety Target
- Connectedness: How Federal-State-Local Governments are Conquering Implementation Challenges Together
- Accelerating Innovation Through Diversity of Thought
- DoD Agile Acquisition Workshop – INVITATION ONLY
To view the XPONENTIAL 2022 schedule and exhibitors list and register for the event, visit XPONENTIAL’s website.
