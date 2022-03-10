Registration open for AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2022

Registration for AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2022 is now open. The conference will be held April 25-28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

The XPONENTIAL 2022 theme is “Autonomy Meets Society.” The conference will include keynotes, educational sessions, specialized workshops, and an XPO Hall with 650+ exhibits.

Sessions will feature concentrated presentations, panel discussions, and audience questions to help drive deeper conversations and solutions to some of the industry’s greatest hurdles.

Session themes include:

Convergence Zone: Intersection w/ Businesses

Critical Point: Intersection with Government

DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Forum

FULL JOIN: Intersection with Data

Interchange: Intersection with Industries

Nexus of Future Mobility: Intersection with Individuals

Proving Grounds: Enterprise + Government Solutions

Technology Crossing: Intersection with Design

Collaborative workshops will provide XPONENTIAL attendees an in-depth look into targeted topics and the solutions needed to harness the full potential of uncrewed technologies now and into the future.

Workshops include:

Orange you Glad Florida is Investing in Autonomy?

Robotics for Conservation

Translating Sustainability

Assured Autonomy Through Safety Performance Monitoring

The Safety Target

Connectedness: How Federal-State-Local Governments are Conquering Implementation Challenges Together

Accelerating Innovation Through Diversity of Thought

DoD Agile Acquisition Workshop – INVITATION ONLY

To view the XPONENTIAL 2022 schedule and exhibitors list and register for the event, visit XPONENTIAL’s website.