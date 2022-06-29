Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Protempis launches GNSS timing receiver for OCP-TAP

June 29, 2022

OPC-TAP logoUltra-precise dual-band Protempis Res720 GNSS timing module provides nanosecond-level accuracy

Protempisformerly Trimble’s Time and Frequency Division — is providing its dual-band timing receiver Res720 embedded module to the Open Compute Project Time Appliance Project (OCP-TAP) for its open-sourced time card reference design.

In 2020, OCP-TAP started working on highly precise and hyper-scalable time synchronization services in its data center market, using a GNSS clock source and precision time protocol (PTP) technologies. OCP-TAP technology adds scalability and improves the accuracy of timekeeping within the infrastructure industry.

In 2021, OCP-TAP integrated its technology into the time card and introduced it as an open-source solution to build time servers.

The Protempis Res720 embedded module provides a highly accurate GNSS clock source to further increase the accuracy, resiliency and adoption of the OCP-TAP’s new time card duo, which was announced in an OCP Tech Talk on June 2.

OCP-TAP provides a new collaborative community focused on designing hardware and software to efficiently support critical timing accuracy and resiliency demands on computer network infrastructure.

Protempis Res720

Protempis’s Res720 embedded module adds a dual-band GNSS time reference to the time card to improve resilience, noise rejection and anti-spoofing and anti-jamming capabilities.

The Res720 GNSS embedded timing module is suitable for data centers, 5G Open RAN and XHaul, smart grids, industrial automation and SATCOM networks. It provides 5 ns timing accuracy, dual-band GNSS support and anti-jamming/anti-spoofing capabilities.

The Res720 embedded module provides unparalleled performance as a timing source in embedded systems, including to time servers, network interface cards, radio units and routing/switching devices for 5G, private wireless, Open RAN and data networks.

“Protempis brings its expertise in GNSS and network synchronization to Meta, the OCP-TAP, and the open-sourced time card. Their highly accurate dual-band GNSS product has shown how it can improve operations,” said Ahmad Byagowi. Byagowi is inventor of the Time Card, founder and project lead for OCP-TAP, and a research scientist at Meta.

“We are honored that our Res720 dual-band technology will be used for enabling time-sensitive applications over OCP-compliant and PTP-aware networks,” said Karen Guldan, Protempis president. “We look forward to a continuing partnership with OCP-TAP and global network leaders working to advance solutions to provide ongoing timing accuracy and resilience.”

Precisional, an affiliate of The Jordan Company (“TJC”), announced May 9 that it completed the previously announced transaction to acquire four industrial technology businesses from Trimble, including Protempis (formerly Trimble Time and Frequency).

