Portal for NAVIGATION journal goes live

The open access portal for NAVIGATION: Journal of the Institute of Navigation is now live at live at navi.ion.org.

“ION has partnered with HighWire Press to host its new open access portal for NAVIGATION giving readers a sophisticated platform that offers superior search tools, advanced research capabilities, new citation tools and article alerts,” said Lisa Beaty, ION’s executive director.

“NAVIGATION’s open access portal will allow for the rapid dissemination of cutting-edge, high-impact research across the breadth of the field of positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) as well as all related areas intersecting with PNT,” Beaty added.

PNT researchers, academicians and industry members can now access free and open research through NAVIGATION’s new portal. The portal makes it easier to:

download NAVIGATION open access papers for reading, sharing and citating

view NAVIGATION video abstracts

submit research for publication in NAVIGATION (see instructions on submitting a paper).

To view NAVIGATION’s new online open access portal, visit navi.ion.org.