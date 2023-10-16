Pasternack releases vehicle GPS antennas

Pasternack, a manufacturer of microwave- and millimeter-wave products, has released a series of vehicle GPS antennas.

The antennas come equipped with a high gain of 28 dB or 30 dB, enabling them to capture signals in challenging terrains and conditions. One of their standout features is the use of right-hand circular polarization (RHCP), which reduces signal interference and multipath effects.

With waterproof and dustproof ratings ranging from IPX6 to IP66, these antennas are engineered to excel in the harsh environments and are ideal for vehicle tracking, fleet management, telematics, navigation systems and autonomous vehicles.

The antennas also come with both SMA and FAKRA connector options, ensuring wide-ranging system compatibility. They are tailored for the GPS L1 frequency and are available in both passive and active versions. Mounting them is user-friendly, with options for direct vehicle mount or the added convenience of a magnet mount.