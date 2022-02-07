Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


OxTS announces new xNAV650 post-processed specifications

In 2021, OxTS released its smallest, lightest and most affordable inertial navigation system (INS) to date — the xNAV650.

At release, the xNAV650 detailed real-time specifications only. However, after additional testing, OxTS has announced post-processed specifications.

Because of its small size and low weight, the xNAV650 is suitable for SWaP-constrained applications. It is also used in many mobile-mapping scenarios. Alongside OxTS Georeferencer, measurements created by the xNAV650 can be used to georeference point clouds from multiple lidar sensors.

By announcing these new specifications, OxTS aims to keep surveyors informed of the performance they can expect from the xNAV650 in both real time and post-processing.

OxTS has been manufacturing INS for more than 20 years. Their INS are widely used in both the automotive testing and survey and mapping industries.

