Orolia introduces mRO-50 Ruggedized, a robust mini-rubidium oscillator

Latest atomic clock designed for commercial, military and aerospace operations; launch webinar scheduled for July 7

Orolia has introduced an upgraded edition of its low size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C) miniaturized rubidium oscillator product line, the mRO-50 Ruggedized, to meet the latest military and aerospace requirements where time stability and power consumption are critical.

The mRO-50 Ruggedized provides a one-day holdover below 1 µs and a retrace below 1E-10 in a form factor (50.8 x 50.8 x 20mm) that takes up only 51 cc of volume (about one-third of the volume compared to standard rubidium oscillators) and consumes only 0.36 W of power, which is about 10 times less than existing solutions with similar capabilities, the company said.

For in-depth mRO-50 Ruggedized product details, applications and technical information, register for Orolia’s Launch Webinar on July 7.

With these competitive advantages, the new mRO-50 Ruggedized miniaturized rubidium oscillator provides accurate frequency and precise time synchronization to mobile applications, such as military radio-pack systems in GNSS-degraded or denied environments. Its wide-range operating temperature of -40°C to 80°C is also suitable for a wide range of applications such as underwater, military communications, radars, low Earth orbit, electronic warfare, airborne and unmanned vehicles.

“Our dedication and innovative design have contributed to the most accurate GNSS systems in service today,” said Jean-Charles Chen, Orolia Atomic Clocks Product Line director. “Orolia launched the mRO-50 in 2020, bringing the best rubidium technologies into one small form factor and ultra-portable packaging.”

The mRO-50 Ruggedized enhances this breakthrough technology with modifications providing wider thermal range, quicker lock and higher stability.

Orolia’s timing solutions support space agencies and research institutes worldwide, including the European Space Agency (ESA), NASA, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, SpaceX, Blue Origin, the Centre National d’Étude Spatiales (CNES France), the National Physics Laboratory (NPL UK), Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt (DLR Germany) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

ESA awarded Orolia two contracts to provide atomic clocks for the first 12 satellites for the Galileo Second Generation System. Each of the new satellites, designed to provide unprecedented accuracy worldwide, will contain three Orolia Rubidium Atomic Frequency Standards (RAFS) and two Orolia atomic clock physics packages integrated with Leonardo’s Passive Hydrogen Masers (PHM).