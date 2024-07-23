oneNav’s L5-direct safeguards defense and location services

oneNav has released the results of a test evaluating the resilience of its technology to widespread GPS interference. The testing was conducted in and around Haifa, Israel and focused on the performance of its L5-direct GPS receiver compared to GPS receivers in top smartphone and smartwatch brands.

For this test, oneNav compared its L5-direct GPS receiver to receivers found in iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones and Garmin watches. While these receivers all experienced navigation failure due to GPS interference, oneNav’s L5-direct test solution maintained accurate location fixes despite active jamming and spoofing.

This resilience is due to L5-direct’s ability to directly acquire L5 GPS signals and bypass the L1 GPS signal, which was first invented more than 50 years ago. While current commercial GPS receivers in smartphones, car navigation systems, and airplanes can process the L5 band, they can only do so in a hybrid system that must first acquire L1.

According to the company, L5-band signals are 30 times harder to jam and interfere with than L1 and offer improved performance in difficult-to-navigate areas such as urban canyons and tree-covered regions.

“We now have clear, indisputable evidence that L5-direct is resilient to widespread GPS jamming and can provide precision location in GPS-contested environments,” said, Steve Poizner oneNav CEO. “This test is a real-world validation of our first-of-its-kind technology and shows the potential for L5-direct to revolutionize how we use GPS for civilian and military purposes in Israel and globally.”

While the field testing took place in Israel, GPS interference is a global security concern due to the increase in attacks on GPS systems worldwide. In Ukraine, Russia is countering American-made smart weapons on the battlefield through GPS-jamming technology and is accused of interfering with GPS navigation systems in more than 46,000 flights across Europe.

oneNav’s IP core is available for evaluation and integration by select chip developer partners and its low-SWaP chips and modules will soon be available for select partners. L5-direct is compatible with all GNSS constellations.