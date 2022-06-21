oneNav to open European office in Finland

Advanced GNSS digital receiver IP core developer seeks to add expertise to global engineering team with the establishment of new subsidiary oneNav Finland Oy

Silicon Valley, California-based technology company oneNav is opening its first European office in Tampere, Finland.

oneNav Finland Oy will be led by Florean Curticapean, director of position engineering. He has more than two decades of professional experience in GNSS and mobile communications.

oneNav is developing a next-generation GNSS receiver for smartphones, wearables and tracking and augmented reality (AR) devices. The oneNav pureL5 GNSS solution was built from the ground up to fully leverage the modernized E5/L5/B2 signaling band deployed on multiple constellations including GPS, Galileo and BeiDou.

The new E5/L5/B2 signal has considerable benefit over the legacy L1 signal that has been used since the 1980s, according to oneNav. E5/L5/B2 enables higher precision and better multipath mitigation, improves coverage and reliability, and is a unified signal, ensuring global interoperability.

The oneNav pureL5 system utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to improve its solution by removing reflected signal errors that most commonly cause GNSS inaccuracy in deep urban environments.

Devices powered by oneNav’s technology will produce high accuracy in challenging signal conditions while benefiting from reduced component bulk and complexity, oneNav said.

“Talent is the key to attract such investments, but this does not appear overnight or by accident. Our businesses are benefitting from many years of research and education at Tampere University, more specifically in the Electrical Engineering Unit, in fields such as GNSS, system-on-chip, network-on-chip, embedded processor architecture, software-defined radio and more,” said Oliver Hussey, senior business advisor for the Tampere subsidiary.

Tampere is the host of the ICL-GNSS Conference, welcoming a global audience to address the latest research on wireless and satellite-based positioning techniques to provide reliable and accurate position information with low latency.