oneNav L5-direct GNSS technology is the first and only commercial solution that directly acquires and tracks L5-band satellites. By fully eliminating reliance on the outdated L1 band, the L5-direct receiver is simpler, lower power, and better. Compared to complex L1/L5 dual-band receivers:

L5-direct requires only a single antenna and RF chain for lower cost, smallest size and up to 3x lower power.

Has 8x better TTFF, and 2x more accuracy in dense urban areas.

Is immune to widespread L1-band jamming.

Suitable for cellular, wearable, IOT, automotive, military, survey, and timing markets, oneNav technology is available in three distinct configurations:

Licensable digital L5-direct IP core: A fully synthesizable RTL digital signal processing core includes a complete, scalable L5-direct measurement solution that has been fully simulated from 22 nm down to 4 nm. pREX SIP – Mixed signal hard macro in 22 nm GlobalFoundries silicon technology: The pREX SIP couples the L5-direct IP core with an RF front end that includes a highly optimized, low power amplifier, PLL and A/D converter. Implemented in GF22 FDX process and packaged in a SIP that can be soldered onto a PC board, or also as a hard macro for silicon platform integration. Position determination firmware:The position engine firmware converts L5-direct measurements into position, velocity, and time, and is provided as an embedded library for the platform microcontroller.

oneNav can further customize any of these deliverables in partnership with a licensee to bring this performance to any end product.