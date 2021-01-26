New GNSS receiver front-end integrates, simplifies

STMicroelectronics’ latest RF front-end for GNSS receivers offers a simplified design and smaller footprint. The BPF8089-01SC6 integrates the impedance-matching and electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection circuitry typically implemented using discrete components.

The BPF8089-01SC6 provides a 50-ohm matched interface between the receiver’s antenna and low-noise amplifier (LNA), and is ready for plug-and-play with the company’s STA8089 and STA8090 LNAs.

The BPF8089-01SC6 is suitable for use in portable receivers for the GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou and QZSS constellations, which can be used in applications such as consumer satellite navigation, radio base stations, drones and tracking of assets or livestock.

The BPF8089-01SC6’s compact, integrated front-end can replace a matching network containing up to five capacitors, resistors and inductors, as well as two discrete protection devices, resulting in a much smaller footprint. Designers can also leverage PCB-track specifications provided in the device datasheet to ease design challenges and ensure optimal performance.

The ESD protection provided complies with IEC 61000-4-2 (C = 150 pF, R = 330 ohm) and exceeds level 4: 8 kV for contact discharge and 15 kV for air discharge. The device also withstands 2 kV pulse voltage in accordance with MIL-STD 883 C (C = 100 pF, R = 1.5k ohm).

Part of ST’s Application Specific Integrated Passives (ASIP) product range, the BPF8089-01SC6 is housed in a SOT23-6L package compatible with automatic optical inspection.