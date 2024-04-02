Netnod bolsters Sweden’s national timing infrastructure

Netnod is implementing Adtran’s coreSync OSA 3300-HP, an optical pumping cesium atomic clock technology to fortify Sweden’s national infrastructure against emerging digital threats. This strategic upgrade aims to enhance the precision and reliability of timing services vital to the nation’s economy, spanning sectors from finance to next-generation telecommunications such as 5G.

Sweden’s leading position in digital services and telecommunications highlights the need for robust timing services, which are fundamental to the functioning and security of digital infrastructures. The introduction of coreSync OSA 3300-HP by Netnod — a company specializing in providing internet exchange, DNS, and time services in the Nordic countries — aims to enhance the accuracy, stability and durability of timing synchronization services across the country.

By deploying Oscilloquartz super ePRC technology across six pivotal timing centers nationwide, Netnod aims to address the growing concern over GNSS vulnerabilities. The optically pumped cesium technology of the coreSync OSA 3300-HP offers a highly stable and precise alternative timing source, providing frequency stability and an operational lifespan double that of traditional magnetic cesium clocks.