Microchip provides time-scale system without GNSS

Microchip Technology has launched its Precise Time Scale System (PTSS), which is not dependent on GNSS.

The PTSS is designed to give nations, institutions, critical infrastructure operators and scientific labs control over the time source for their critical infrastructure systems. It provides a high-quality back-up or alternative to GNSS as a source of time, which can be distributed through eLoran, IEEE 1588 over fiber, two-way time transfer, and other methods.

Core products integrated into the PTSS:

SyncSystem 4380A Time Scale Edition generates an autonomous time scale derived from combining sever­al highly accurate independent clocks with a multi-channel instrument for measuring and comparing clock performance.

Time Scale Orchestrator is a software platform providing a unified view with a built-in database that integrates the management, monitoring, alarming and reporting functions of the individual prod­ucts that form the time scale system.

5071A Cesium Clock Primary Frequency Standard and MHM 2020 Active Hydrogen Maser are Microchip's atomic clocks that provide accurate and stable frequencies continuously measured against each other to compute and generate the ensemble time-scale frequency.

The PTSS integrates the new portfolio of time scale products into a turnkey solution, available in a single rack and guaranteed by a complete factory acceptance test (FAT) that exceeds the most stringent requirements.