Mapbox collaborates with Toyota and Lexus on in-vehicle navigation tech

Toyota and Lexus are now utilizing Mapbox‘s technology to deliver navigation features. Mapbox’s maps software development kit incorporates a map design that complements Toyota’s multimedia system, making turn-by-turn navigation intuitive for drivers.

With Mapbox’s navigation technology, Toyota can push updates to the design to vehicles in real time, so that the driver’s experience continues to be up to date. As more vehicles hit the road with the next-generation multimedia system, drivers of those vehicles will benefit from utilizing more engaging and robust navigation software that can be updated in a manner similar to updates on their smartphone.

Toyota’s designers are also able to modify the look and feel of the navigation experience via Mapbox Studio, enabling map design updates to be rolled out to all vehicles instantaneously.