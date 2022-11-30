Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Linx Technologies launches surface-mount embedded GNSS antenna

Photo: Linx

Linx Technologies, now part of TE Connectivity, has expanded on its Splatch antenna series with the release of the ANT-GNL1-nSP, a surface-mount embedded GNSS antenna supporting GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou and QZSS in the L1/E1/B1 bands.

“The new linear GNSS antenna from Linx expands upon our already robust embedded PCB antenna portfolio of customer favorites like the uSP410, SP610 and the nSP250, by adding a GNSS solution,” said Rick Stuby, vice president of product management. “The antenna displays high performance in a compact surface-mount package, making it especially well-suited for small devices in the growing internet of things market.”

The ANT-GNL1-nSP antenna exhibits notable performance in a compact size (10 mm x 8 mm x 1 mm) and features linear polarization and an omnidirectional radiation pattern. The antenna is available in tape and reel packaging and is designed for reflow-solder mounting directly to a printed circuit board for high-volume applications.

The new GNSS antennas are available now via Linx Technologies’ distributor and manufacturer representative networks. For larger quotes, email Linx Technologies at contact@linxtechnologies.com.

