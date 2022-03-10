Linx Technologies launches 7 GNSS active ceramic-patch antennas

Linx Technologies has introduced seven GNSS active ceramic-patch antennas. These antennas support global GNSS applications including GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NavIC and QZSS systems in the L1/E1/B1, L2/E5/B2B, and L5/E5/B2A bands.

Each antenna integrates a high-gain low-noise amplifier (LNA) and right-hand circular polarization (RHCP) to provide a high-performance solution for GNSS signal reception. Each active GNSS antenna has either a 60-mm or 100-mm coaxial cable terminated in a MHF1/U.FL-type plug (female socket) connector.

“Linx Technologies continues to expand our popular GNSS antenna portfolio by adding more L1 options to serve our customers’ varied size and performance requirements,” said Linx CEO, Tolga Latif. “Our new active ceramic patch GNSS antennas also meet the need for multi-band L1/L2, L1/L5, and L1/L2/L5 GNSS offerings.”

The new active GNSS antennas are available now via Linx Technologies’ distributor and manufacturer representative networks. For larger quotes, contact Linx Technologies at contact@linxtechnologies.com.