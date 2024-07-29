Launchpad: Tactical-grade IMUs, Spirent simulator upgrades, atomic clocks and more

The INS-FI, a GPS-INS, is designed for enhanced performance and reliability across various platforms including land, marine and aerial applications.

The INS-FI is built with tactical-grade fiber optic gyroscope (FOG) technology and an IP67 rating, indicating its robustness and resistance to electromagnetic and environmental interference. This system integrates an IMU that combines fiber optic gyroscopes and MEMS accelerometers, along with an all-constellations GNSS receiver supporting multiple bands.

It offers horizontal and vertical positioning with approximately 0.1% error of distance traveled for land applications and a drift of five nautical miles per hour for aerospace applications without GNSS signal. INS-FI is fully compatible with Inertial Labs’ Air Data Computer (ADC), visual inertial navigation systems (VINS) and a stand-alone magnetic compass (SAMC).

INS-FI incorporates sensor fusion filter technology, navigation and guidance algorithms and calibration software to ensure optimal performance and reliability. The system aims to provide precise horizontal and vertical positions, velocity, and absolute orientation (heading, pitch and roll) for any mounted device, maintaining high accuracy for both stationary and dynamic applications.

TRANSPORTATION

GNSS Receiver

Rated IP67 for water and dust resistance

The M100X GNSS receiver is built with the Quantum-III SoC Chip, designed to provide full-constellation and multi-frequency capabilities, specifically engineered for high-accuracy vehicular positioning and heading.

The M100X features GNSS/INS integrated technology to provide real-time high- precision positioning, velocity and heading data, even in challenging environments.

The receiver provides accurate positioning and heading information across various applications, including autonomous mining trucks, intelligent ports, mapping and autonomous buses. It is designed to safeguard vehicles as they pass through areas with poor signal reception, even in obstructed environments such as urban canyons, city overpasses, underground garages, tunnels and parks.

The M100X has a data update rate of up to 100Hz, allowing it to perform well in

very dynamic environments, such as vehicles traveling at high speeds. This rapid update capability enables continuous and real-time tracking of vehicle positions for reliable computation and instant updating of navigation information. It also facilitates quick responses to changes in vehicle dynamics during travel. These features are essential for maintaining seamless operation in high- speed environments and ensuring high levels of safety and performance.

Constructed with aluminum alloy and rated IP67 for water and dust resistance, the receiver is built to withstand harsh operational environments. It also features a shock-resistant design, capable of surviving a drop from 1 m without damage. It can connect to 4G, LAN, Bluetooth and multiple I/O ports for seamless integration with various systems and networks.

The M100X can be used with the Navigation Master software, an Android app for quick device configuration and effective remote management. Using Bluetooth connectivity, users can configure their M100X devices for optimal performance. Additionally, its cloud platform, NaviCloud, offers instant access to projects and data from any location.

SIMULATORS

Spirent Simulator Upgrades

Now implementing PULSAR

Spirent has implemented Xona Space Systems’ PULSAR production signals for seamless integration into the existing SimXona product line. The PULSAR X1 production signal implementation has passed Xona certification and the PULSAR X5 signal verification process is currently underway. It is expected to pass certification during the summer of 2024. Spirent is now accepting orders for SimXona with production signals capability.

Xona is developing PULSAR, a high-performance PNT service built on a backbone of low-Earth orbit (LEO) small satellites. Xona’s smallsat signals will improve PNT resilience and accuracy by augmenting GNSS while operating with an independent navigation and timing system architecture. Xona is fully funded to launch its production class satellite, the In-Orbit Validation mission, in 2025.

Spirent is the leading provider of PNT test solutions and recently launched a sixth-generation simulation system, PNT X. Designed for navigation warfare (NAVWAR) testing, PNT X is an all-in-one solution with native implementation of SimXona.

GNSS Simulator

Compatible with Satgen simulation software

The LabSat 4 GNSS simulator is designed to meet the demands of modern GNSS signal testing. It is equipped with three radio frequency channels, each of which can be configured with up to 12-bit I&Q quantization and a bandwidth of up to 60 MHz. This allows users to precisely control recording parameters and optimize file sizes based on their specific testing requirements. Additionally, synchronized record and replay of external data sources such as CAN, CAN-FD, RS232 and digital event capture are designed to further enhance complex test scenarios.

Users can save custom record settings for efficient setup and repeatability. Additionally, a user-friendly, web-based interface allows for easy configuration and management of the simulation environment.

LabSat 4 offers file management capabilities with 7.6 TB internal storage and robust data transfer options via Gigabit Ethernet and USB 3.0. This technology accommodates the high- volume data needs of modern GNSS testing without sacrificing speed or performance.

It is small, portable and cost-effective, making it suitable for use both in the field and in the laboratory. LabSat 4 is fully compatible with SatGen Simulation Software, which allows users to create GNSS RF I&Q scenario files based on custom trajectories. This integration enables the simulation of scenarios involving multi-stop routes, time zone transitions, leap seconds and more, using any specified time, date and location.

Warfare Simulator

Tests military receivers

BroadSim Duo is a dual-frequency GNSS simulator designed specifically for testing military receivers in an unclassified environment.

BriadSim Duo integrates dual-frequency capabilities within a single compact GPS military signal testing unit. The simulator has dual-frequency capability, which is essential for testing P-Code and AES-M-Code. It features a new software-defined radio in an M.2 form factor, offering robust and reliable performance. It also seamlessly integrates with the Skydel simulation environment for improved versatility and functionality.

TIMING

Atomic Clocks

For PNT services