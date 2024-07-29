Launchpad: Tactical-grade IMUs, Spirent simulator upgrades, atomic clocks and more
A roundup of recent products in the GNSS and inertial positioning industry from the July 2024 issue of GPS World magazine.
MAPPING
Mobile Mapping System
With integrated inertial labs INS/lidar
The Meridian mobile mapping system integrates the Mosaic X camera with Inertial Labs inertial navigation system (INS) and lidar to improve mapping accuracy.
The Meridian system offers panoramas with a 74 MP native resolution and 13.5 K resolution using precisely synchronized camera modules. The design minimizes image overlap to offer clearer and more consistent panoramas. The integrated INS system has a vertical accuracy of 2 cm to 3 cm and a precision of 2 cm to 4 cm.
It features seamless, out-of-the-box operations with fully integrated and calibrated components. The Meridian system is designed for ease of use and requires only minutes of training. In addition, it features a rugged design to ensure performance in challenging environments.
OEM
INS
Combines a GPS master clock with an INS
The Geo-APNT serves applications requiring precise navigation data and an accurate time reference. The Geo-APNT combines a versatile GPS master clock with an INS to
offer assured positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) under all circumstances, including temporary loss of GPS signal. It minimizes size, weight and power (SWaP) due to the integration of positioning and timing that are typically achieved by two independent subsystems.
It can be easily integrated into existing systems and supports RTK and PPK positioning and offers support for MEMS, fiber optic gyro and ring laser gyro inertial measurement units (IMUs). The system also includes GPS antenna and cables.
AEVEX Aerospace, aevex.com
Tactical-Grade IMUs
For unmanned applications
This line of tactical-grade IMUs is engineered to address the evolving needs of unmanned applications and 2 space-based operations.
The IMUs include Iconyx, a high-performance HRG-based IMU that significantly outperforms legacy technologies, the company says. It offers improved accuracy and reliability for demanding navigation needs. It also features a small tactical IMU (STIM) ideal for applications requiring lower size, weight and power (SWaP).
The company is upgrading its Geonyx inertial navigation system (INS), which is based on HRG technology, to incorporate M-Code capability. The fully integrated solution can perform in GPS- denied or spoofing environments, offering reliable navigation in challenging environments.
Safran Federal Systems, safranfederalsystems.com
GPS-Aided INS
For land, marine and aerial applications
The INS-FI, a GPS-INS, is designed for enhanced performance and reliability across various platforms including land, marine and aerial applications.
The INS-FI is built with tactical-grade fiber optic gyroscope (FOG) technology and an IP67 rating, indicating its robustness and resistance to electromagnetic and environmental interference. This system integrates an IMU that combines fiber optic gyroscopes and MEMS accelerometers, along with an all-constellations GNSS receiver supporting multiple bands.
It offers horizontal and vertical positioning with approximately 0.1% error of distance traveled for land applications and a drift of five nautical miles per hour for aerospace applications without GNSS signal. INS-FI is fully compatible with Inertial Labs’ Air Data Computer (ADC), visual inertial navigation systems (VINS) and a stand-alone magnetic compass (SAMC).
INS-FI incorporates sensor fusion filter technology, navigation and guidance algorithms and calibration software to ensure optimal performance and reliability. The system aims to provide precise horizontal and vertical positions, velocity, and absolute orientation (heading, pitch and roll) for any mounted device, maintaining high accuracy for both stationary and dynamic applications.
Inertial Labs, inertiallabs.com
TRANSPORTATION
GNSS Receiver
Rated IP67 for water and dust resistance
The M100X GNSS receiver is built with the Quantum-III SoC Chip, designed to provide full-constellation and multi-frequency capabilities, specifically engineered for high-accuracy vehicular positioning and heading.
The M100X features GNSS/INS integrated technology to provide real-time high- precision positioning, velocity and heading data, even in challenging environments.
The receiver provides accurate positioning and heading information across various applications, including autonomous mining trucks, intelligent ports, mapping and autonomous buses. It is designed to safeguard vehicles as they pass through areas with poor signal reception, even in obstructed environments such as urban canyons, city overpasses, underground garages, tunnels and parks.
The M100X has a data update rate of up to 100Hz, allowing it to perform well in
very dynamic environments, such as vehicles traveling at high speeds. This rapid update capability enables continuous and real-time tracking of vehicle positions for reliable computation and instant updating of navigation information. It also facilitates quick responses to changes in vehicle dynamics during travel. These features are essential for maintaining seamless operation in high- speed environments and ensuring high levels of safety and performance.
Constructed with aluminum alloy and rated IP67 for water and dust resistance, the receiver is built to withstand harsh operational environments. It also features a shock-resistant design, capable of surviving a drop from 1 m without damage. It can connect to 4G, LAN, Bluetooth and multiple I/O ports for seamless integration with various systems and networks.
The M100X can be used with the Navigation Master software, an Android app for quick device configuration and effective remote management. Using Bluetooth connectivity, users can configure their M100X devices for optimal performance. Additionally, its cloud platform, NaviCloud, offers instant access to projects and data from any location.
ComNav Technology, comnavtech.com
SIMULATORS
Spirent Simulator Upgrades
Now implementing PULSAR
Spirent has implemented Xona Space Systems’ PULSAR production signals for seamless integration into the existing SimXona product line. The PULSAR X1 production signal implementation has passed Xona certification and the PULSAR X5 signal verification process is currently underway. It is expected to pass certification during the summer of 2024. Spirent is now accepting orders for SimXona with production signals capability.
Xona is developing PULSAR, a high-performance PNT service built on a backbone of low-Earth orbit (LEO) small satellites. Xona’s smallsat signals will improve PNT resilience and accuracy by augmenting GNSS while operating with an independent navigation and timing system architecture. Xona is fully funded to launch its production class satellite, the In-Orbit Validation mission, in 2025.
Spirent is the leading provider of PNT test solutions and recently launched a sixth-generation simulation system, PNT X. Designed for navigation warfare (NAVWAR) testing, PNT X is an all-in-one solution with native implementation of SimXona.
GNSS Simulator
Compatible with Satgen simulation software
The LabSat 4 GNSS simulator is designed to meet the demands of modern GNSS signal testing. It is equipped with three radio frequency channels, each of which can be configured with up to 12-bit I&Q quantization and a bandwidth of up to 60 MHz. This allows users to precisely control recording parameters and optimize file sizes based on their specific testing requirements. Additionally, synchronized record and replay of external data sources such as CAN, CAN-FD, RS232 and digital event capture are designed to further enhance complex test scenarios.
Users can save custom record settings for efficient setup and repeatability. Additionally, a user-friendly, web-based interface allows for easy configuration and management of the simulation environment.
LabSat 4 offers file management capabilities with 7.6 TB internal storage and robust data transfer options via Gigabit Ethernet and USB 3.0. This technology accommodates the high- volume data needs of modern GNSS testing without sacrificing speed or performance.
It is small, portable and cost-effective, making it suitable for use both in the field and in the laboratory. LabSat 4 is fully compatible with SatGen Simulation Software, which allows users to create GNSS RF I&Q scenario files based on custom trajectories. This integration enables the simulation of scenarios involving multi-stop routes, time zone transitions, leap seconds and more, using any specified time, date and location.
Warfare Simulator
Tests military receivers
BroadSim Duo is a dual-frequency GNSS simulator designed specifically for testing military receivers in an unclassified environment.
BriadSim Duo integrates dual-frequency capabilities within a single compact GPS military signal testing unit. The simulator has dual-frequency capability, which is essential for testing P-Code and AES-M-Code. It features a new software-defined radio in an M.2 form factor, offering robust and reliable performance. It also seamlessly integrates with the Skydel simulation environment for improved versatility and functionality.
Safran Federal Systems, safranfederalsystems.com
TIMING
Atomic Clocks
For PNT services
Adtran has released two optical cesium atomic clocks, the OSA 3300 Super High-Performance (OSA 3300 SHP) and the OSA 3350 Super Enhanced Primary Reference Clock+ (OSA 3350 SePRC+). The devices use optical pumping technology to meet evolving demands across applications from scientific research to critical PNT infrastructure.
The OSA 3300 SHP offers stability and accuracy, making it a valuable tool for metrology institutes and scientific research facilities. The OSA 3350 SePRC+ is specifically designed to enhance holdover capabilities for PNT services.
It maintains 100 days of 100-nanosecond precision, providing continuous and accurate timing even in environments where GNSS is compromised or unavailable. This makes it a crucial
component for ensuring the integrity of mission-critical networks and supporting vital infrastructure and defense operations with reliable backup timing.
MOBILE
Smart Atenna
For surveyors and construction professionals
The Zenith60 Pro GNSS smart antenna is designed for surveyors and construction professionals. It is a real-time kinematics (RTK) rover that features calibrated free tilt compensation to measure otherwise inaccessible points. The antenna is suited for harsh climates, urban areas, dense canopy coverage or other challenging terrains.
This multi-constellation, multi-frequency GNSS receiver features a GNSS board with more than 800 channels and IP68 protection against dust and water. It also connects with GeoMax total stations and X-PAD field software to create an efficient and flexible workflow.
GeoMax Positioning, geomax-positioning.com
Helical Atenna
House or embedded
The HC979XF antenna is designed to provide optimal support for the entire GNSS band, including GPS/QZSS L1/L2/L5 (QZSS L6), GLONASS G1/G2/G3, Galileo E1/E5a/b/E6, BeiDou B1/B2a/b/B3, NavIC L5 and L-Band corrections services.
The key new feature of the HC979XF and HC979EXF antennas is the support for Galileo’s Global High Accuracy Service (HAS) and QZSS’s regional Centimeter Level Augmentation Service (CLAS). Both correction services are broadcast in the E6/L6 band (1258- 1300 MHz).
The radio frequency spectrum has become congested worldwide due to the activation of many new LTE bands. Their signals or harmonic frequencies can affect GNSS antennas and receivers.
In North America, the planned Ligado service, which will broadcast in the frequency range of 1526 to 1536 MHz, can affect GNSS antennas that receive space-based L-band correction service signals (1539 – 1559 MHz). New LTE signals in Europe [Band 32 (1452 – 1496 MHz)] and Japan [Bands 11 and 21 (1476 – 1511 MHz)] have also affected GNSS signals. Calian’s XF models are designed to mitigate the effects of these new signals.
The Calian HC979XF housed helical antenna weighs 42 g and is enclosed in a military-grade IP69K plastic enclosure. The embedded HC979EXF helical antenna weighs 8 g. It is easily mounted with an optional embedded helical mounting ring, which traps the outer edge of the antenna circuit board to the host circuit board or any flat surface. An MCX connector is installed in the base of the antenna.
UAV
Mapping software
Designed for UAVS
WingtraCLOUD software is designed to simplify data collection and streamline the onboarding of surveyors and pilots.
WingtraCLOUD offers a user-friendly flight planning experience, plus time-saving features including site-based file organization, advanced 3D planning, coordinate system by sites and improved connectivity via cloud syncing in a single environment.
It aims to simplify and streamline site setup and team collaboration. WingtraCLOUD’s features accelerate planning and introduce anew level of transparency among stakeholders with enhanced wireless functionality. Users can now provide insights to regional and global site managers across projects.
WingtraCLOUD allows users to maximize Wingtra aerial data and services, offering UAV program scaling and business advantages across a variety of industries.
AI Computer
For unmanned systems
FLYC-300 is designed 2 for advanced applications in UAVs, unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and autonomous mobile robots. Weighing 297 g, the FLYC-300 features a low size,
weight and power (SWaP) form factor and delivers 100 TOPS AI performance. It supports autonomous navigation, object detection, real-time inference, and SLAM capabilities.
The FLYC-300 is suitable for industries such as inspection, logistics, rescue operations, security, agriculture and environmental monitoring. It supports a variety of sensors and cameras, accommodating RGB, infrared, hyperspectral, HDR and high-resolution cameras. It can seamlessly integrate with flight controllers, vehicles or robots.
The computer can operate with a wide voltage input range from 4S to 14S battery packs or 12 V to 60 V DC input via the XT30 DC-IN connector, making it versatile for different unmanned systems. It also supports 5G or 4G modules for real-time transmission of images, videos and data. The computer is available in two configurations, with or without an enclosure, to meet varying application needs.
Neousys Technology, neousys-tech.com
VOTL UAV
‘Drone-in-a-box” solution
The VTOL hangar drone combines the JOUAV JOS-C800 hangar with its new VTOL fixed-wing UAV, CW-15V.
This “drone-in-a-box” solution isdesigned to offer amore efficient and versatile solution for businesses looking to optimize their routine operations through automated aerial technology.
The JOS-C800 hangar system is composed of an automated hangar, a newly developed VTOL fixed-wing drone CW-15V, and the Jocloud management platform. This system enables complete management and monitoring of automated aerial missions through cloud-based remote operations.
Its key features include autonomous takeoff and landing, intelligent flight planning, automatic charging, data management, intelligent data analysis and report generation, enabling fully automated drone operations without the need for on-site personnel.
The JOS-C800 uses AI and AR algorithm integration to classify and identify potential hazards in the collected data, supporting the display and management of these hazards on Jocloud, and generating detailed hazard classification reports. The upgraded algorithms allow for real-time stitching and comparison of video data comparative analysis to identify new or changed hazards.
It supports multi-UAV, multi-hangar operations with staggered takeoffs, allowing for hop-and-fly operations. The CW-15V UAVs can be paired with various payloads such as gimbal cameras, lidar and oblique cameras.
JOUAV, jouav.com
Air Traffic Surveillance Solution
Supports BVOLS UAV operations
INVOLI, a specialist in cooperative air traffic surveillance solutions, has partnered with MatrixSpace to create a comprehensive air traffic awareness solution through a unified platform.
The partnership combines INVOLI’s cooperative detection technology with MatrixSpace’s advanced non-cooperative detection capabilities, facilitated by miniaturized primary radar technology. This integration allows for complete surveillance of both airborne and ground-based traffic, significantly enhancing UAV detection, counter unmanned aircraft system (CUAS) capabilities and safety for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations.
The integrated solution is designed to be low in size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C), and can be deployed quickly without the need for additional infrastructure or specialist training. This makes it suitable for a variety of applications, including surveillance of sensitive sites such as prisons and energy infrastructure, as well as supporting safe and efficient BVLOS UAV operations.
INVOLI, involi.com
DEFENSE
Anti-Jamming Receiver
Meets tight SWaP-C requirements
NavStorm-M is a gun-hardened integrated anti-jamming GPS receiver for artillery, bombs, missiles and unmanned systems.
It features a layered protection approach using beamforming, anti-spoofing, resiliency and software assurance. It is an assured positioning, navigation and timing (A-PNT) device featuring M-Code GPS technology. It offers GNSS protection of two bands (L1/E1+L2 or L1 + G1 or L1/E1 + L5) from up to three directions of jamming simultaneously.
NavStorm-M is designed to meet the tight size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C) requirements of unmanned aircraft systems, loitering munitions, hypersonic platforms and other weapons — especially in gun-hardened applications. NavStorm-M offers precise GPS navigation as a stand-alone system or integrated with an INS.
GNSS Receiver
For manned and unmanned group vehicles
GPSdome2 is a high-end anti-jamming and fully retrofit solution tailored for defending manned and unmanned ground vehicles and UAVs from jamming attacks. It can be integrated with various GNSS off-the-shelf receivers. Using up to four off-the-shelf active antennas, with dual-band protection — GPS L1+L2 or GPS L1+Glonass G1 — it protects from up to three jamming directions simultaneously in each band. With optional mil-spec compliance, it can serve smaller and lighter platforms.
Loitering Munition
For air, land and sea
Atlas is a Group II loitering munition with robust capabilities in air, land and sea tactical scenarios. With a flight duration of more than two hours and a striking distance comparable to larger Group III aircraft, Atlas delivers mission flexibility and performance.
Designed for high-impact scenarios, it supports a range of operations such as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR)/detect, identify, locate and report (DILR), electronic warfare and direct-action engagements. The munition’s payload includes options for fragmentation or penetration effects, further enhanced by optional ISR capabilities.
AEVEX Aerospace, aevex.com
Portable UAV
Serves ISR applications
Zoe M4 is a portable and foldable quadcopter platform designed to rapidly deploy an overwatch capability for military personnel and units. It is easy to transport and set up, making it ideal for security, ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance), and emergency response applications.
It is equipped with the NextVision Raptor X80, a military-grade EO/IR gimbal that offers stabilized daytime and night-time imagery with 80x zoom and thermal imaging in high resolution. The NDAA-compliant quadcopter features the same rugged capabilities as the base Acecore Zoe model, including a robust carbon fiber construction, an all-weather waterproof design and the ability to survive winds of up to 29 knots.
The Zoe M4 is paired with Acecore’s Signav Ultra ground control station (GCS), a lightweight handheld device based upon the Panasonic FZ-M1 tablet and rated to MIL-STD-810G. It can be factory-configured for compatibility with existing military networks or frequency bands between 1625 to 2510 MHz.
Acecore, acecoretechnologies.com
Follow Us