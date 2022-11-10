Launchpad: Rescue beacon, satellite imagery, z-axis positioning

A roundup of recent products in the GNSS and inertial positioning industry from the November 2022 issue of GPS World magazine.

OEM

GNSS Module

For UAV, precision agriculture and autonomous machines

The UM982 GNSS module is a high-precision, dual-antenna real-time kinematic (RTK) positioning and heading module. It supports BeiDou B1I/B2I/B3I; GPS L1/L2/L5; GLONASS L1/L2; Galileo E1/E5a/E5b, QZSS L1/L2/L5; and SBAS in dual-antenna mode. The highly integrated, compact (16 mm × 21 mm × 2.6 mm) module can reduce the design area of an OEM board by 72% compared to previous modules. Power consumption is less than 0.6 W. The NebulasIV GNSS system-on-chip is a key part of the UM982’s navigation system. The NevulasIV integrates RF, baseband and high-precision algorithms on a single chip, with supporting functions built in. High-level performance indicators include raw observation accuracy, RTK positioning accuracy, precise point positioning accuracy, and time to first fix. The two antennas can independently participate in deriving an RTK solution and outputting the positioning results.

Unicore Communications, en.unicorecomm.com

GNSS Antenna

Alternative to ceramic patch provides omni-directional performance

The Agosti (part number SR4G080) is a new miniature surface-mount-designed (SMD) antenna for GNSS applications. It measures 9.0 mm x 5.8 mm x 1.7 mm and operates with exceptional efficiency in a reduced space on a corner of a printed circuit board. It has a small ground-plane requirement of 40 mm x 20 mm, 70 mm x 25 mm and 80 mm x 30 mm, making it suitable for small form-factor designs such as wearable devices, trackers and onboard diagnostics.

Antenova, antenova.com

Timing Antenna

Housed Dual-Band antenna with Accutenna technology

The dual-band TW3885T antenna supports GPS/QZSS L1/L5; Galileo E1/ E5a/b; BeiDou B1/B2/B2a; GLONASS G1/G3; and satellite-based augmentation systems in the region of operation: WAAS (North America), EGNOS (Europe), MSAS (Japan) or GAGAN (India). It is housed in a through-hole mount, weatherproof (IP69K) enclosure. It mitigates the effects on GNSS receivers of new signals or harmonic frequencies from adjacent LTE bands on the radio-frequency spectrum. For permanent installations, L-bracket (PN 23-0040-0) or pipe (23-0065-0) mounts are available. Tallysman provides an antenna installation guide that recommends a 100 mm –125 mm ground plane and provides antenna installation and cable connector waterproofing best practices.

Tallysman Wireless, tallysman.com

Front End

Simplifies product development for high-precision applications

The TFM.110A is the first in a new series of high-precision, multi-band GNSS front ends for autonomous vehicles, precision agriculture, automotive applications and robotics. It comes fully integrated with two cascaded low noise amplifiers (LNA) and pre-filters in a small, low-profile, shielded surface-mount package. When used between the device’s GNSS receiver and antenna, the two-stage amplifier solution eliminates the need for complex and challenging onboard filter and amplifier circuits. It supports L1, L2 and L5 bands and enables seamless signal transmission, signal purity and position accuracy in high-precision applications.

Taoglas, taoglas.com

SIMULATORS

Signal Simulator

Provides interference, spoofing, encryption and authentication capability

Version 2.8 of the NCS Nova RF signal simulator offers advanced capabilities. With integrated interference generation capability, the Nova can generate coherent interference signals with a signal power of up to –30 dBm. The ability to assign two users to one RF output enables integrated spoofing scenarios with a single RF output, meaning spoofing is available even with an entry-level single RF Nova. The new release has advanced navigation message authentication simulation capability compliant to User ICD 1.0 for the Galileo E1-B OSNMA, meaning specific OSNMA events can be simulated — key to ensuring compliant receiver behavior. Supported events include renewal and revocation of both a public key and a TESLA keychain. GPS cross-authentication and generation of Galileo E6-C encrypted codes are also supported.

IFEN GmbH, ifen.com

MOBILE

Z-Axis Positioning

Enables first responders to locate callers on floor levels

Z-axis location service enables the pinpointing of a smartphone user within one floor level inside a multi-story building. The technology — demonstrated to meet the 3-meter vertical location accuracy requirement of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) — is integrated into Schok Gear’s newly released flip phones. The Schok phones provide consumers with a simple, powerful device. Adding indoor and vertical location to these phones enables first responders to locate all wireless 911 callers with floor-level accuracy in multi-story buildings.

Polaris Wireless, polariswireless.com

Rescue Beacons

Connected with free mobile app

The new ACR Electronics GlobalFix V5 Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) and ResQLink AIS Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) have integrated the automatic identification system (AIS) to increase the speed of location and aid. They also are compatible with Return Link Service (RLS) alerting. The combination of services ensures faster rescue and increases chance of survival of both boat (EPIRB) and crew (PLB). The safety beacons deliver mobile connectivity to a cell phone with a free mobile app, made possible with the addition of near-field communication technology in the beacons. With the app, users can monitor their beacons, review self-test results, view GNSS test locations, and monitor beacon performance and maintenance by scanning the beacons with their mobile phones. Besides GNSS positioning, the lightweight beacons have 406-MHz Cospas-Sarsat distress signal with MEOSAR compatibility and 121.5-MHz local homing signal.

ACR Electronics, acrartex.com

Device Management Platform

For Internet of Things deployments

The Canvas Device Manager simplifies workflows for configuration and maintenance of internet of things (IoT) device deployments. It enables users to easily set up devices, monitor performance, and keep software up-to-date across the entire IoT device fleet. Device parameters can be remotely managed, and performance monitored. Canvas enables users to organize large numbers of devices to quickly build and maintain IoT solutions, and software updates can be remotely and rapidly deployed, thwarting security attacks.

Laird Connectivity, lairdconnect.com

SURVEYING & MAPPING

Slim Receiver

Advanced technologies in a slim, portable unit

The N2 Palm RTK GNSS receiver is suitable for surveying, mapping and construction. It has a highly integrated main board and a three-in-one antenna, yet weighs 0.72 kg with battery and measures 48 mm. Powered by ComNav’s SinoGNSS K8 high-precision module, the N2 can track 1,590 channels, including all existing and planned signals of GPS, BDS-2, BDS-3, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and SBAS. Its advanced satellite-tracking technology ensures it works well even in harsh environments, such as under heavy foliage or close to buildings. A third-generation inertial measurement unit (IMU) makes the N2 immune to magnetic disturbance, which greatly improves its reliability. Pole-tilt compensation of up to 60° allows surveyors to locate points within 2.5 cm. By using the company’s Quantum algorithm, the N2 achieves calibration-free operation — after 10 seconds of initialization, users can make tilt measurements with centimeter-level accuracy for an extended period, greatly improving efficiency.

ComNav Technology, comnavtech.com

Image Library

Now with Pléiades Neo 30-cm imagery

Airbus has added 30-cm Pléiades Neo imagery to its OneAtlas Living Library service. The new data source will complement the service which already allows users to instantly access a premium catalogue of Pléiades 50 cm and SPOT 1.5 m data via streaming, download and API. The Living Library provides frequent updates over urban areas, airports, harbors and military sites to name a few. Imagery is updated every day and processed in the cloud, with flexible options for integration into GIS workflows. With the OneAtlas Living Library, Airbus offers a pay-per-order option but also a subscription-based service that allows users to access premium content quickly available into their account, as well as a deeper archive of more than 10 years of imagery by Pléiades and SPOT satellites at a higher incidence angle and cloud coverage threshold, which will be available in just a few hours. OneAtlas also provides access to several other data services, such as reactive tasking, that allows users to task a full suite of optical and radar satellites, including Pléiades Neo, or access more than 15 years of global radar data, as well as the ability to download the WorldDEM product suite among others.

Airbus, https://oneatlas.airbus.com/service/living-library

Satellite Imagery 3

Free, user-friendly tool shows the Earth’s changes

The Nimbo Maps platform provides monthly 10 m-resolution images of changes on Earth in a user-friendly format. The images are chronological, seamless and free of clouds, and include intuitive comparison timelapse features. The platform, developed by French startup Kermap, relies on innovative artificial intelligence methods to process satellite images supplied by the European Union’s Copernicus program through its Sentinel missions. APIs automatically retrieve data extracted from satellite imagery, providing Kermap customers with real-time, strategic, value-added information in the fields of agriculture, land planning and environmental transitions. Current coverage includes Europe, the Middle East and the United States, with plans to provide global coverage by early 2023.

Kermap, www.kermap.com; Nimbo, nimbo.earth

3D Imaging System

A lightweight payload package

The TrueView 655/660 3D imaging system uses the Riegl miniVUX-3UAV laser scanner and three fully integrated mapping cameras (right, left and nadir) for high-accuracy mapping with excellent vegetation penetration and wire detection. Previous TrueView 3D systems carried dual oblique cameras to maximize mapping coverage. The TrueView 655/660 adds a third RGB camera, allowing for imagery directly below the sensor to be captured. The third camera provides a direct view of the ground below to maximize data collection for time flown, while improving the quality of photogrammetry and colorized point clouds.

GeoCue, geocue.com