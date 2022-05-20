Launchpad: Professional UAVs, Android mapping, video telematics

A roundup of recent products in the GNSS and inertial positioning industry from the May 2022 issue of GPS World magazine.

SURVEYING

Measurement Workflows

Field-to-office inspection with survey-grade accuracy

Trimble Access field software now connects with Infotech’s Appia service to streamline the workflow from survey to construction. Aimed at the inspection process for civil infrastructure projects, the software provides high-accuracy measurement workflows for daily work reports and inspection reporting for engineering, construction and public agencies. By streamlining the connection between data collected by Trimble GNSS rovers and simultaneously syncing Trimble Access, Infotech Mobile Inspector and Infotech Appia, inspectors can now complete their daily work reports more efficiently in the field and reduce errors. With manual processes removed, inspectors can more accurately represent infrastructure assets.

Trimble Geospatial, geospatial.trimble.com; Infotech, infotechinc.com

GNSS Receiver

For surveying, mapping and construction professionals

The i83 GNSS receiver is powered by a multi-band GNSS receiver, iStar technology, and a calibration-free, high-end inertial measurement unit (IMU) for faster and reliable field GNSS surveying. The third-generation high-gain antenna with advanced CHCNAV iStar algorithm improves GNSS satellite signal tracking efficiency by more than 30%. The i83 GNSS receiver features 1,408 GNSS channels for high performance across GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo and QZSS constellations. Its onboard GNSS technology delivers centimeter-level positioning, maintains reliable fixed real-time kinematic (RTK) accuracy, and collects points faster than previous models, even in demanding conditions. The i83 receiver’s built-in IMU automatically compensates for pole tilt. In less than 5 seconds, the 200-Hz inertial module is initialized to ensure survey-grade accuracy over a pole-tilt range of up to 30 degrees. Productivity is dramatically increased, RTK usability greatly improved, and potential human error reduced, whether you are an engineer, site foreman or surveyor.

CHC Navigation, chcnav.com

Survey Software

Simplifies surveying with both GPS and total station

SurvPC Hybrid+ is a module for SurvCE version 6 software that enables surveying with mixed brands of GNSS receivers and total stations. SurvCE is a data-collection software package from Carlson Software. SurvPC Hybrid+ provides driver support for numerous devices, allowing the surveyor to interface with both types. Features include Follow Me, Smart Lock, Smart Staking, Cross Check, Backup Tracking, Hybrid-Resection, Auto-Localize, and Easy Setup Wizard.

Carlson Software, carlsonsw.com

Data-Collection Software

Runs on Android devices

SurPad 4.2 is designed to help surveyors work efficiently at all types of land surveying and road engineering projects in the field. It runs on eSurvey handhelds, Android smartphones and tablets, and third-party Android devices. It integrates with professional receiver control, point collection, stakeout, geographic information system (GIS) data collection, road measurement, road design, cross-section measurement and railway stakeout. SurPad 4.2 provides multiple operation and communication systems, has mapping and CAD functions, and has a coordinate system. It also includes a survey mode encompassing topo, control, quick point and COGO civil engineering programs.

eSurvey, esurvey-gnss.com

Total-Station Pole

Provides tilt-compensation for surveyors

The Leica AP20 AutoPole provides tilt compensation, automatic pole-height readings and unique target identification for automated total stations. It combines an intelligent sensor module with the AP Reflector Pole and operates with existing Leica Geosystems’ automated total stations to create a solution for autonomous workflows. Tilt compensation decreases measurement time and increases flexibility and safety on site by enabling measurement of points in inaccessible or risky locations. By updating the pole height automatically in the field software, the system ensures that the height on record is always correct.

Leica Geosystems, leica-geosystems.com

MAPPING

Data Management Platform

Provides validation in the cloud

INSITE Data Reviewer moves geospatial data validation to the cloud, giving key stakeholders the ability to collaborate in real time. The third module in the INSITE Lifecycle suite of products, INSITE Data Reviewer provides reviewers real-time access to aerial imagery, lidar data and geographic information system (GIS) layers via the cloud to standardize quality control. This increases data validation speed and reduces costs of geospatial projects. The INSITE Lifecycle suite combines Project Tracker, Data Delivery and Data Reviewer modules through which users can see their projects executed on a map, from data acquisition through processing.

NV5 Geospatial, nv5geospatial.com

Android Mapping

Asset locations can be captured from a distance

Eos Laser Mapping for ArcGIS is now available on Android devices. It allows mobile crews to capture high-accuracy laser offsets directly into ArcGIS Field Maps with Arrow Series GNSS receivers. The solution combines technology from geographic information system (GIS) provider Esri, laser rangefinders from Laser Tech, and Eos’ own Arrow Series GNSS receivers. The release supports three workflows: standard laser offset (range-azimuth), range-range (range-intersect) and range-backsight (a total station-like method).

Eos Positioning Systems, eos-gnss.com

OEM

Accelerometer

For navigation systems on land and at sea

The MV60 micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) accelerometer delivers high performance and reliability in a small, rugged and low-cost package. The MV60 measures the acceleration experienced by an object during movement and is designed for use in inertial measurement units and navigation systems deployed on land, air and sea vehicles to measure velocity. It has a compact footprint of 1.2 square inches and shock survivability of up to 5,000 g. It also offers bandwidth of greater than 300 Hz — important for environmentally demanding missions.

Honeywell, honeywell.com

CLAS Support

Receivers support Japan’s cm-level augmentation service

Three multi-frequency GNSS receivers now support the Centimeter-Level Augmentation Service (CLAS), receiving the L6 signal that transmits high-accuracy corrections from Japan’s QZSS constellation. The mosaic-CLAS receiver is in a small form-factor suitable for high-volume industrial applications. The AsteRx-m3 CLAS OEM board combines PPP-RTK CLAS with dual-antenna heading functionality. The AsteRx SB3 CLAS features a ruggedized IP68 enclosure to protect it in harsh environments.

Septentrio, septentrio.com

UAV

Long-Endurance Prototype

Designed to check basic aircraft systems

The S1-V300 medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial system (UAS) prototype is based on the Saker MALE UAS design that achieved operational capability in 2020. The prototype features a new design and a more powerful heavy fuel engine with 260 HP, offering greater speed, payload and endurance of 28 hours with a range of 4,020 km. The aircraft features unique UAVOS avionics solutions and a redundant flight control system that will enable complex missions, including overland and maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The improved S1-V300 prototype is equipped with both line-of-sight and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) datalink systems for over-the-horizon operations. It can be integrated with multiple ISR sensors, including electro-optical infrared cameras and a synthetic aperture radar that offers all-weather, day/night performance for a wide-area search capability.

UAVOS, uavos.com

Professional UAVs

Dragonfish Lite and Pro now available in United States

The rugged Dragonfish UAVs are capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) with both multi-rotor and winged flight, with an endurance of up to 180 minutes. They are suitable for professional applications such as energy, mining, defense and surveillance. Maximum winged flight speed is 30 m/s (108 km/h, 67 mph), and maximum video transmission range is 30 km (18.6 miles) with a base station. The aircraft can make a smart decision to either land or return to base in case of issues such as loss of GPS signal, loss of operator communications, or low battery power. The tilt-rotor system will automatically transition to multi-rotor mode if adverse conditions cause fixed-winged flight to stall or become unsustainable. The Dragonfish battery, barometer, positioning system, compass and inertial measurement unit all have backup modules to ensure flight safety.

Autel Robotics, autelrobotics.com

TRANSPORTATION

Video Telematics

Enhanced experience for fleet operators

The SureCam connected dash camera system now features a method for capturing video footage from SureCam cameras using Geotab’s telematics device and rule-based system. This results in a seamless display of video within the MyGeotab platform. The enhanced SureCam fleet video solution leverages Geotab’s numerous data-based rules, such as improper seat belt usage and speeding. It also uses G-force triggered alerts that detect unsafe driving behaviors and automatically captures video footage that can be reviewed later. A new Video Request feature in GeoTab enables fleet managers to preview and download additional SureCam video, enabling them to investigate call-ins and other minor incidents that may not have been triggered by an event-based rule.

Geotab, geotab.com; SureCam, surecam.com

Asset Tracker

Module enables NB-IoT on-the-fly

Momentum IoT’s long-life Eagle 1 tracker works without external power for more than six months after a single charge. The device switches on-the-fly between narrowband internet of things (NB-IoT) and LTE Cat-M. The Eagle 1 leverages Telit’s dual-mode ME310G1 module, which delivers low power consumption in a small footprint. The Eagle 1 detects movement with a built-in accelerometer. Using movement and signals from its GPS receiver to determine vehicle trip starts and stops, the device can go into hibernation mode during periods when the vehicle is not in use, further reducing power consumption. Applications include garbage and storage bins, portable toilets, roll-off containers, message-boards, coolers, and other equipment typically stationed in non-powered, remote places for extended periods.

Momentum IoT, momentumiot.com; Telit, telit.com