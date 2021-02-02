Launchpad: GNSS chipsets, GIS software

A roundup of recent products in the GNSS and inertial positioning industry from the January 2021 issue of GPS World magazine.

OEM

Receiver board

Enhanced with corrections

The AsteRx-m3 Sx OEM board dual-antenna receiver combines Septentrio’s latest core GNSS technology with the SECORX-S sub-decimeter correction service to enable plug-and-play positioning. High-accuracy positioning is available directly out of the box, GNSS corrections automatically streamed to the receiver. This significantly simplifies the set-up process and eliminates the need for corrections service subscription and maintenance. Corrections are delivered via internet or L-band satellites, ensuring sub-decimeter service even in remote locations where there is no easy internet access.

Septentrio, septentrio.com

GNSS antenna

Smart antenna for 5G timing

The new TW5382 smart GNSS antenna is designed for high-accuracy 5G timing. The TW5382 is a multi-band, multi-constellation 5G smart GNSS antenna/receiver that provides 5 ns (1-sigma, clear sky view) timing accuracy. It consists of two components: a Tallysman GNSS Accutenna technology antenna and a professional-grade GNSS timing receiver module. Accutenna supports the full bandwidth of the TW5382 receiver, strong multipath mitigation and deep filtering in a compact IP69K enclosure. These features enable the antenna to provide a strong, pure, in-band, right-hand circular polarized signal to the receiver. The TW5382’s professional-grade multi-constellation and multi-signal timing receiver tracks GPS/QZSS (L1/L2), GLONASS (G1/G2), Galileo (E1/E5b), and BeiDou (B1/B2) signals.

Tallymatics, tallymatics.com

IoT GNSS module

For quick integration of precise positioning

The new Precision GNSS Module (PGM) is designed to offer fast evaluation and a quick path to production for those requiring a precise positioning solution. It is available in a simple-to-use, industry-standard mPCIe (mini peripheral component interconnect express) format and is designed specifically for Swift’s Starling positioning engine running on a host application processor to deliver real-time precision navigation. The PGM utilizes STMicroelectronics’ TeseoV chipset in Quectel’s multi-constellation, dual-band LG69T-AP receiver to create an affordable, easy-to-use solution for customers building industrial, last-mile and internet of things (IoT) platforms. This solution operates with the highest accuracy when used with Swift’s Skylark positioning service.

Swift Navigation, swiftnav.com

Inertial navigation system

Success in ultra-high-altitude flight simulation

CAST Navigation tested Emcore’s SDN500 inertial navigation system (INS) in an ultra-high-altitude flight simulation and achieved success. The test required simulating performance at an altitude of more than 24,000 meters and velocities over 600 m/s. Only a few aircraft in the world have such capabilities, including the SR-71 Blackbird, but it is not practical to participate in a test flight on the SR-71. Simulating the SDN500 INS test flight to specific customer profiles on a CAST system is straightforward and cost-effective. Emcore relies on GNSS/INS simulators for hardware-in-the-loop testing to verify the expected performance of algorithms. Emcore sought to validate the velocity and altitude limits of a new GNSS receiver along with the algorithm performance in a tactical-grade SDN500 system.

Emcore, emcore.com

CAST Navigation, castnav.com

5G chipset

Ready for mass-market 5G phones

The Dimensity 700 5G smartphone chipset is a system on chip (SoC) designed to bring advanced 5G capabilities and experiences to the mass market. MediaTek’s Dimensity family of 5G chips is designed to give device makers a suite of options for 5G smartphone models. The chips range from flagship and premium to mid-range and mass market devices to make 5G more accessible for consumers everywhere. GNSS signals received include GPS L1CA and L5, BeiDou B1I and B2, GLONASS L1OF, Galileo E1 and E5, QZSS L1C and L5, and NavIC.

MediaTek, mediatek.com

UAV

Inspection software

For transmission towers

IHawk allows users to inspect sites remotely and then download and view the analysis anywhere in the world. It eliminates the need for engineers to climb towers for inspections or work in hazardous environments. The imagery and information gathered provides a detailed and highly accurate analysis of the condition of power transmission towers.

Cyberhawk, thecyberhawk.com

Heavy-lift UAV

System designed for Turkish rescue and security

The Alpin UAS is a long-range, heavy-lift unmanned helicopter capable of carrying up to 160 kg with a range of up to 840 km. The UAS includes a wideband satellite communication channel from its command-and-control station — a valuable feature, particularly for operations in remote areas. The Alpin unmanned helicopter is able to withstand severe weather conditions, carry multiple payloads, and transmit real-time information to defense forces and decision-makers in the field. Its system autopilot has features and advantages such as fully autonomous take-off and landing, remote ground-control network capability, auto-rotation landing capability and high efficiency flight control based on a total energy control system (TECS).

UAVOS, uavos.com

Metadata mapping

Secure web application enhanced for dji drones

LineVision Online now provides enhanced support for visualizing and mapping DJI drone video camera metadata and field-of-view projections. The secure web application is designed for immersive mapping, analysis, search, sharing and archive of geo-referenced videos, full-motion video, photos and other survey, inspection and surveillance datasets. With enhanced camera metadata mapping in LineVision Online, DJI drone videos can now display a dynamic, field-of-view outline representing where the gimbal camera was looking on the Earth as the video plays in the web-based map interface. Users can select any point along the UAV’s flight track on the map to immediately cue the video to play what was recorded at that location click point.

Remote GeoSystems, remotegeo.com

Agriculture drone

Comprehensive spraying system

The Agras T20 drone can conduct autonomous operations over a variety of terrains, such as broad-acre farmlands, terraces and orchards. As a comprehensive spraying system, the T20 allows users to easily set flight and operation parameters. With a built-in real-time kinematic (RTK) centimeter-level positioning system and RTK dongles, centimeter-level waypoint recording is enabled, strengthening operations and ensuring precision spraying.The T20 is equipped with eight nozzles and high-volume pumps that can spray at a rate of up to 6 liters per minute. A highly optimized wind field produces droplets of the correct size and consistency. The T20 is also equipped with a new four-channel electromagnetic flow meter, which monitors and controls four hoses individually, ensuring an efficient flow rate for each nozzle.

DJI, dji.com

SURVEYING AND MAPPING

Virtual base station

New feature in post-processing software

A new virtual base station (VBS) feature is available in Qinertia, GNSS and inertial navigation system (INS) post-processing software. Trajectory and orientation are greatly improved by processing inertial data and raw GNSS observables in forward and backward directions. The VBS computes a virtual network around a project in which position accuracy is maximized, homogeneous and robust, such as a PPK short baseline. Once surveyors collect data, Qinertia chooses the most relevant reference stations, builds a virtual network and brings the project to centimeter-level accuracy with no convergence effects, even in urban areas.

SBG Systems, sbg-systems.com

3d data processing

Designed to decipher unstructured data

Enview Explore is a powerful web application that leverages artificial intelligence and cloud computing to automatically process 3D data at a high speed and scale. Enview performs a variety of geospatial operations, including object recognition, feature extraction, feature-based change detection, and 2D/3D measurement. Enview’s technology has been deployed on thousands of square miles worldwide to protect vital infrastructure and support mission-critical operations. Its unique method for classifying 3D data reduces time to action by focusing on finding meaningful insights.

Enview, enview.com

Pile installation

Machine-guidance system ready for solar

PDGrade — a machine guidance and positioning system that uses GNSS for pile driving applications — is now optimized for the solar industry with an increased capability in pile installation and navigation accuracy. It removes the need for surveying piles and reviewing as-built information by centralizing all relevant information and providing necessary details to operators and site supervisors.The system features both software and hardware applications to provide operators with detailed information such as pile navigation, pile location, positioning and height information, project progression tracking, and detailed accuracy. The PD machine is fitted with Carlson sensors and a ruggedized Windows-based MC10 tablet. The entire system is then calibrated within PDGrade.

Carlson Software, carlsonsw.com