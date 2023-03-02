Launchpad: Autonomy, GNSS receivers, handheld mapping

A roundup of recent products in the GNSS and inertial positioning industry from the February 2023 issue of GPS World magazine.

SURVEYING & MAPPING

Handheld GPS

With navigation sensors and camera

The GPSMAP 64csx handheld GPS receiver comes with multi-GNSS support, TopoActive mapping, barometric altimeter, three-axis compass, and wireless connectivity via Bluetooth and ANT+ technology. It also has an 8 MP autofocus camera. The GPSMAP 64csx is built to withstand rugged terrain and is water-resistant. The highly sensitive receiver and quad helix antenna provide support from GPS, GLONASS and Galileo. Preloaded TopoActive maps include waterways, natural features, buildings and international boundaries. It is compatible with smartphones so users can receive email and text messages and share location data with others.

Garmin, garmin.com

GNSS Receiver

Millimeter-level laser enables rodless surveying

The Venus Laser RTK receiver comes with an inertial measurement unit. It can be used in its traditional mode with a range pole, or in laser mode without a pole, enabling GNSS surveying beyond typical limitations. In traditional mode, it has tilt compensation of up to 60° with an accuracy of 2.5 cm; in laser mode, it has the same tilt compensation but an accuracy of 5.5 cm. The receiver is powered by a SinoGNSS K8 high-precision module capable of up to 1,590 channels. It can survey using GPS, BDS-2, BDS-3, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and SBAS constellations. Other features include Bluetooth connectivity, more than 20 hours of battery life, and ruggedness (it is dust and waterproof and is designed to survive a two-meter drop).

ComNav Technology Ltd., comnavtech.com

Smart Antenna

With features to increase productivity on the construction site

The Leica iCON gps 160 is a next-generation construction smart antenna designed to increase productivity in stakeout and measurement applications on the jobsite. It features a large color display with clear navigation for quick and easy setup without additional hardware. It is optionally available with an inertial measurement unit (IMU) for tilt-compensation functionality up to 20°. It seamlessly integrates with all Leica iCON construction instruments and controllers as well as the iCON field software for precise, real-time verification.

Leica Geosystems, leica-geosystems.com

GNSS inertial navigation

Integrates position inputs from three high-accuracy sources

The Xsens Vision Navigator integrates position inputs from three high-accuracy sources including dual-antenna real-time kinematic (RTK) GNSS receivers; an inertial measurement unit (IMU) incorporating a three-axis accelerometer, a gyroscope and magnetometer; and a visual inertial odometry system. It can optionally accept input from an external wheel-speed sensor. The positioning sensor achieves centimeter-level accuracy when operating in GNSS mode with an RTK fix. When GNSS signals are not available, the product alone achieves accuracy of 2% of travel distance, or 0.75% when supplemented by wheel speed. Xsens Vision Navigator is suitable for outdoor positioning applications such as material handling equipment, commercial and specialist vehicles, last-mile delivery, inspection equipment and UAVs, agricultural equipment, mining equipment and utility robots.

Movella, movella.com

Coherent Vision Solution

Delivers high levels of vision perception

The Eyeonic Vision System is a frequency-modulated continuous wave lidar solution, which delivers high levels of vision perception to identify and avoid objects with low latency. At the core of the Eyeonic Vision System is a fully integrated silicon photonics chip. It provides more definition and precision than legacy lidar solutions, with roughly 10 milli-degree of angular resolution coupled with millimeter-level precision. These features enable this solution to measure the shape and distance of objects with high-precision and at a large distance. The system combines the Eyeonic Vision Sensor and a digital processing solution based on a powerful field-programmable gate array. The flexible architecture enables synchronization of multiple vision sensors for unlimited points per second.

SiLC, silc.com

OEM

Integrated Circuit

Designed for the internet of things

The SYN4778 is a small, low-power GNSS integrated circuit designed to extend battery life, reduce product size, and enhance performance of advanced location-based services for internet of things (IoT) devices — wearables, mobile accessories, asset trackers, UAVS and transportation devices. It includes advanced multipath interference mitigation using L5-band signals from GPS, Galileo, BeiDou, NAVIC, SBAS and QZSS. The chip also uses the L1 satellite band to reduce both the time to first fix, and the power consumed, improving the end-user experience and enabling product developers to add additional functionality and features to their IoT devices.

Synaptics, synpatics.com

Gyroscope

Provides high-accuracy inertial navigation

The Boreas D70 is a fiber-optic gyroscope (FOG) inertial navigation system (INS), part of the Boreas digital FOG series. The technology is suited to surveying, mapping and navigation across subsea, marine, land and air applications. It also could be adopted for vehicular applications, including autonomous vehicles and aircraft where weight and size are at a premium. The Boreas D70 combines closed-loop DFOG and accelerometer technologies with a dual-antenna real-time kinematic (RTK) GNSS receiver. These are coupled with an artificial-intelligence-based fusion algorithm to deliver accurate and precise navigation.

Advanced Navigation, advancednavigation.com

Timing Module

Dual-band and secure for 5G communications

The u-blox NEO-F10T offers nanosecond-level timing accuracy, meeting the stringent timing requirements for 5G communications. It is compliant with the u-blox NEO form factor (12.2 mm x 16 mm), allowing space-constrained designs to be realized without the need to compromise on size. The NEO-F10T is the successor to the NEO-M8T module, providing an easy upgrade path to dual-band timing technology. This allows NEO-M8T users to access nanosecond-level timing accuracy and enhanced security. u-blox’s dual-band technology mitigates ionospheric errors and greatly reduces timing error, without the need for an external GNSS correction service.

u-blox, u-blox.com

TRANSPORTATION

Maritime Systems

Provides data on vessel positioning

The SafePilot P3 navigation system provides real-time data on vessel positioning and movement in tight waterways. It uses motion sensors and two GNSS antennas to measure the position and heading of vessels in three dimensions, minimizing time and difficulty associated with piloting procedures. SafePilot P3 has a backup battery to maintain functionality in the event of a power outage. This navigation system improves situational awareness while navigating waterways and ports globally, and also enhances communication between the captain, pilot, tug operators and canal personnel while vessels are transiting a canal and approaching a port.

Trelleborg, trelleborg.com

Positioning Engine

Assures functional safety of ASIL-B

FusionEngine software, which is rated for automotive safety integrity level (ASIL), is now compatible with STMicroelectronics’ Teseo ASIL Precise Positioning GNSS chipset TeseoAPP. This assures functional safety of ASIL-B, a requirement for Level 3+ advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It can be integrated into several different host processors to enable high-level ADAS and autonomous driving systems. The combination of TeseoAPP’s receiver and the STA5365S external RF front-end provides dual-band measurement data for all visible GNSS satellites to the main host processor into which

FusionEngine is integrated.

Point One Navigation, pointonenav.com

Autonomous driving software

for level 4 driver assistance

The Ghost Autonomy Engine achieves the reliability required to bridge the gap between driver assistance capabilities L2 or L2+, and self-driving that does not rely on a human backup (L4). The software provides a stereo-vision neural network that delivers per-pixel depth in real time. It is capable of detecting and segmenting key features in a scene without needing to classify or recognize them. The physics-based perception system can handle the long tail of obstacles on the road, even those never seen before.

Ghost, ghostautonomy.com

Lidar

Provides 3D perception

The Vista-X120 Plus is a slim automotive lidar device for real-time adaptive 3D perception for advanced driver assistance. Its software-definable region of interest enables higher dynamic perception capabilities, while an adjustable central field of view with increased angular resolution improves accuracy in detection and classification of objects when driving. The region of interest is also configurable in real time in both horizontal and vertical directions. The Vista-X120 Plus is compact at 140 mm x 30 mm, improving OEM integration and placement options without disrupting vehicle appearance.

Cepton, cepton.com

Sensor Platforms

Targets industrial and navigation applications

The IIM-42653 and IIM-42652-I sensor platforms consist of 6-axis IMUs, which target industrial and navigation applications requiring high force sensitive resistor (FSR) performance or inertial navigation software. The IIM-42653 platform — a robust, low-noise, low-power, 6-axis IMU — is capable of a gyro-programmable output of 4,000 dps and an accelerometer-programmable output of 32 g. These features make the IIM-42653 suitable for industrial-grade or high-end automated guided vehicles, automated mobile robots and unmanned aerial vehicles. The IIM-42652-I platform offers hardware authentication and can be integrated with TRACK dead-reckoning software from Trusted Positioning. TRACK filters GNSS multipath errors and provides a continuous navigation solution when GNSS signals are unavailable.

TDK Corporation, invensense.tdk.com

Flight Platform

For enterprise and professional applications

The EVO Max 4T autonomous flight platform provides omnidirectional obstacle avoidance and tri-anti-interference capability to ensure flight safety and stability in high-interference environments. It is equipped with three high-quality cameras including a 48 MP telephoto camera, a 50 MP wide-angle camera and an infrared camera. The platform has a range of navigation and data-acquisition functions, including 3D flight routes, PinPoint Mode, Team Work, Polygon Mission, Waypoint Mission and Oblique Photography. EVO NEST is a base for automatic take-off, landing, charging and mission planning for EVO series UAVs. It is designed for all-weather operation and can be easily transported.

Autel Robotics, autelrobotics.com