LabSat launches GNSS simulator

LabSat has launched the LabSat 4 GNSS simulator, designed to meet the demands of modern GNSS signal testing.

The simulator is equipped with three radio frequency (RF) channels, each of which can be configured with up to 12-bit I&Q quantization and a bandwidth of up to 60 MHz. This flexibility allows users to precisely control recording parameters and optimize file sizes based on their specific testing requirements. Additionally, synchronized record and replay of external data sources such as CAN, CAN-FD, RS232 and digital event capture are designed to further enhance complex test scenarios.

Users can save custom record settings for efficient setup and repeatability, and a user-friendly, web-based interface allows easy configuration and management of the simulation environment.

LabSat 4 offers file management capabilities with 7.6TB internal storage and robust data transfer options via Gigabit Ethernet and USB 3.0. This technology accommodates the high-volume data needs of modern GNSS testing without sacrificing speed or performance.

It maintains compact size, portability and cost efficiency and can be used in the field and laboratory.

It is fully compatible with SatGen Simulation Software, which allows users to create GNSS RF I&Q scenario files based on custom trajectories. This integration enables the simulation of scenarios that include multi-stop routes, time zone transitions, leap seconds, and more, based on any specified time, date and location.