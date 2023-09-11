Join GPS World at ION GNSS+ 2023

Institute of Navigation (ION) GNSS+ is the world’s largest technical meeting and showcase of GNSS technology, products and services. This year’s conference will bring together international leaders in GNSS and related positioning, navigation and timing fields to present new research, introduce new technologies, discuss current policy, demonstrate products and exchange ideas.

ION GNSS+ 2023 is scheduled for September 11-15, at the Hyatt Regency in Denver, Colorado.

GPS World, a proud media partner of ION GNSS+ 2023, will be attending the conference and will be located at booth 214 next to CAST Navigation.

If you are attending the conference, feel free to stop by the GPS World booth.

To view the full ION GNSS+ Technical Program click here.