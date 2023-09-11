Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Join GPS World at ION GNSS+ 2023

September 11, 2023  - By
Image: ION website

Image: ION website

Institute of Navigation (ION) GNSS+ is the world’s largest technical meeting and showcase of GNSS technology, products and services. This year’s conference will bring together international leaders in GNSS and related positioning, navigation and timing fields to present new research, introduce new technologies, discuss current policy, demonstrate products and exchange ideas.

ION GNSS+ 2023 is scheduled for September 11-15, at the Hyatt Regency in Denver, Colorado.

GPS World, a proud media partner of ION GNSS+ 2023, will be attending the conference and will be located at booth 214 next to CAST Navigation.

If you are attending the conference, feel free to stop by the GPS World booth.

To view the full ION GNSS+ Technical Program click here.

This article is tagged with , , and posted in Events, Featured Stories, Latest News

About the Author: Maddie Saines

Maddie has a B.A. in Journalism and Promotional Communication from Cleveland State University and has years of marketing and journalistic experience under her belt. She joins the editorial staff at GPS World and team at North Coast Media after working in professional sports for over six years.