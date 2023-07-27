JNC 2023 & HxGNLIVE Global recap

PNT for the warfighter

The Institute of Navigation’s Military Division hosted the 2023 Joint Navigation Conference (JNC 2023) for the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security, in San Diego, June 12 to 15. JNC, the largest U.S. military positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) conference of the year, was attended by 1,162 people. The theme of this year’s conference was “Enhancing Dominance and Resilience for Warfighting and Homeland Security PNT” and it focused on technical advances in PNT with emphasis on joint development, test and support of affordable PNT systems, logistics and integration. GPS World was one of the event’s media partners. For information on future JNC events, click here.

Autonomy & sustainability

More than 3,600 professionals, business owners, thought leaders and media analysts from 77 countries met in Las Vegas on June 12 to 15 for HxGN LIVE Global, Hexagon’s largest event of the year. In his opening keynote address, the company’s president and CEO, Paolo Guglielmini, announced an exclusive new collaboration between Hexagon and Nvidia to transform industrial digital twin solutions that unite reality capture, manufacturing twins, AI, simulation and visualization to deliver real-time comparison to real-world models using NVIDIA Omniverse, a platform for developing and operating industrial metaverse applications. The conference included panel discussions, general sessions and break-out sessions with presentations by industry experts, as well as hands-on demonstrations in the exhibit hall, called The Zone. Other events included a Women in Tech lunch and a huge party on Wednesday night.