Javad GNSS launches TRE-3S OEM board, evaluation kit

Javad GNSS has launched its TRE-3S GNSS OEM board. It measures 100 x 80 mm, weighs 87 g and tracks 874 channels with all-in-view satellite tracking.

The board also includes numerous features to protect against interference and improve the signal output. These features include spectrum data output, spoofing detection, advanced multipath reduction, in-band interference rejection, GLONASS .2-mm dynamic calibration, heading determination, attitude determination and fast acquisition channels.

The TRE-3S receives:

GPS L1/L2/L2C/L5

Galileo E1/E5A/E5B/AltBoc/E6

GLONASS L1/L2/L3

BeiDou B1/B1C/B2/B3

QZSS L1/L2/L5/L6 (L61/L62)

SBAS L1/L5

The board has a 20-Hz update and real-time kinematic (RTK) rate for real-time positioning and raw data (code and carrier).

Optional features include tracking QZSS L6 (LEX) and IRNSS L5/S-band, and a data update rate and RTK rate of 100 Hz. Finally, a conformal coating can be provided.

Javad GNSS is offering a special in which customers who purchase the board can receive a second board and an evaluation kit for free. This way, customers can use one board for system integration in the field, and the other with the evaluation kit in the office or lab for testing and development.

For full specifications of the TRE-3S, see this page.