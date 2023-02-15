IPIN 2023 paper submissions now open

Fraunhofer IIS has opened paper submissions for The International Conference on Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) 2023, which takes place Sept. 25 -28 at the Nordostpark in Nuremberg, Germany.

The event is dedicated to indoor positioning, its applications and recent developments. The last decade has seen tremendous technical advances in indoor positioning. However, unlike the GNSS solutions established in the outdoor environment, there is not yet a technology that is affordable and accurate enough for the general market.

The potential applications of indoor localization are all-encompassing, from the home to vast public areas, from internet of things and personal devices, to monitoring applications.

The conference expects to attract up to 300 industrial and academic experts from the fields of computer science, electronics and surveying to address these challenges and the future of the industry.

To learn more about the conference and paper submissions, visit INIP-Confrence.org.