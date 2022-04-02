IP-Solutions adds Eagle-2 receiver to SDR lineup

iP-Solutions has added a GNSS receiver to its software-defined-receiver (SDR) front-end family. The new Eagle-2 works with software receivers in real time or records GNSS signals for post-processing.

For post-processing, Eagle-2 it supports most third-party receivers, such as MATLAB and C/C++ receivers.

The front end allows a user to work with two perfectly synchronized channels connected to two antennas.

The Eagle-2 supports GPS, Galileo, GLONASS , BeiDou, QZSS and SBAS.