ION seeks abstracts for JNC 2023

The Institute of Navigation is seeking abstracts for the 2023 Joint Navigation Conference (JNC 2023) for the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security. The Military Division of the Institute of Navigation will host the conference taking place June 11-15 in San Diego.

The exhibit hall will be open to all conference participants, exhibitors, their employees and related organizations. All materials displayed in the exhibit hall shall be Publically Releasable After Review.

The theme of this year’s conference will be “Enhancing Dominance and Resilience for Warfighting and Homeland Security PNT”.

JNC is the largest U.S. military Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) conference of the year with joint service and government participation. The event will focus on technical advances in PNT with an emphasis on joint development, testing and support of affordable PNT systems, logistics and integration.

The conference will also focus on advances in battlefield applications of GPS; critical strengths and weaknesses of field navigation devices; warfighter PNT requirements and solutions; and navigation warfare.

Abstracts must be written for public release with the intent to present in a Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) U.S. only environment. Abstracts not approved for public release will not be accepted. Abstracts should be submitted via ion.org/abstracts by February 3.

