ION hosts webinar on SQM

On March 9, the Institute of Navigation (ION) is hosting a complimentary webinar on “Signal Quality Monitoring Based on Chip Domain Observables: Theory, Design, and Implementation.”

The webinar is presented by Xiaowei Cui and Mingquan Lu, professors at Tsinghua University, China.

Signal quality monitoring (SQM) is a technique utilized by satellite- and ground-based augmentation systems (SBAS/GBAS) to detect potential hazardous deformations in signals and better protect integrity for safety-critical users.

The next generation of SBASs will incorporate dual-frequency multi-constellation (DFMC) techniques, for which SQM is important since signal deformations might be the largest source of uncertainty in ranging error after first-order ionospheric delays are eliminated.

However, the performance bounds of the traditional multi-correlator-based SQM technique face some challenges because of the raised requirement on detection sensitivity by dual-frequency ionosphere-free measurements and multiple modulation modes of civilian signals from multi-constellation techniques.

To mitigate the challenges and improve overall performance, SQM based on chip domain observables (CDOs) is emerging but has not yet been systematically studied.

Presenters will propose a design methodology for CDO-based SQM, consisting of derivations and corresponding massive simulations. Correctness and effectiveness are assessed to confirm the methodology, and a simplification process by checking the sensitivity of CDOs is demonstrated in terms of implementation.

