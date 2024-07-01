Introducing the LabSat 4 GNSS Simulator

[SPONSORED CONTENT] LabSat has announced the launch of the LabSat 4 GNSS Simulator, a cutting-edge solution for modern GNSS signal testing. With three configurable RF channels, up to 12-bit I&Q quantization, and variable 10-60 MHz bandwidth, it offers exceptional customization and precision. Synchronized record and replay of external data sources such as CAN FD and RS232 further enhance complex test scenarios.

LabSat 4 has been engineered to deliver ease of use, with saveable custom record settings and a web-based interface for effortless configuration. Its impressive file management capabilities, featuring 7.6TB internal storage and fast data transfer via Gigabit Ethernet and USB 3.0, meet high-volume data demands efficiently. Maintaining the compact size, portability, and cost efficiency of its predecessors, LabSat 4 is ideal for use both in the field and laboratory. Additionally, it integrates seamlessly with SatGen Simulation Software, enabling the creation of detailed GNSS RF I&Q scenario files based on custom trajectories, enhancing its utility for sophisticated GNSS signal testing.

Learn more.

This video is sponsored content by Racelogic.