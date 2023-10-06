INTERGEO 2023 is fast approaching

INTERGEO 2023 will take place Oct. 10-12, in Berlin, Germany, and GPS World staff will be in attendance. The main topics of the annual conference include Earth observation, maritime solutions, unmanned systems and building information modeling (BIM).

The three-day event will also cover the topics of GIS and artificial intelligence, metaverse and cloud applications, Earth observation and environmental monitoring, smart city, infrastructure BIM, digital twins, satellite services COPERNICUS and Galileo, 4D geodata, 3D cadastre, smart mapping applications, Geobasis 2030 and 3D point clouds illuminated.

In addition to international keynote speakers, the conference will focus on expert exchange and live experiences with panel discussions and networking events.

While GPS World will not have a booth, attendees can catch Matteo Luccio, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, on the show floor.

The INTERGEO conference program can be found here.