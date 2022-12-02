Inertial Labs releases high-performance FOG IMUs

The IMU-FI-200C FOG IMUs are a fully integrated inertial measurement solution that combines the latest closed-loop FOG and MEMS sensors technologies

Inertial Labs has released the IMU-FI-200C high-performance fiber-optic gyroscope (FOG) inertial measurement unit (IMU), a compact, self-contained strapdown, advanced tactical-grade IMU that measures linear accelerations and angular rates with three-axis tactical-grade, closed-loop FOG and three-axis high-precision MEMS accelerometers in motionless and high-dynamic applications.

The IMU-FI-200C FOG IMUs are a fully integrated inertial measurement solution that combines the latest closed-loop FOG and MEMS sensors technologies. It is designed for a wide range of higher order integrated system applications, such as

antenna and line-of-sight stabilization systems

passenger train acceleration/deceleration and jerking systems

motion reference units

motion control sensors

gimbals

electro optical components/infrared

platform orientation and stabilization.

Fully calibrated, temperature-compensated and mathematically aligned to an orthogonal coordinate system, the IMU contains gyroscopes with an accuracy of up to 0.5 deg/hr and accelerometers with a bias repeatability of less than 2-mg over their operational range, very low noise and high reliability.

The IMU-FI-200C FOG IMUs have been thoroughly tested to perform in significant variations in temperature, high vibration and shock, and is designed to be used in air, marine and land environments.

“New technology creates new opportunities, and the new IMU-FI-200C represents the innovative approach we take every day at Inertial Labs,” said Jamie Marraccini, president & CEO of Inertial Labs. “The high performance and flexibility to integrate into different systems and applications is what we have striven to provide to our customers with this new release.”