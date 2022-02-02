Inertial Labs launches new GNSS-aided inertial nav system

Inertial Labs has launched a new GNSS-aided inertial navigation system. INS-DM is an IP68-rated version of the company’s new generation of super ruggedized units, shielded from electromagnetic interference. The fully integrated device combines the inertial navigation system (INS) with an attitude and heading reference system (AHRS) and air data computer (ADC).

The high-performance strapdown system determines position, velocity and absolute orientation (heading, pitch and roll) for any device on which it is mounted. Horizontal and vertical position, velocity and orientation are determined with high accuracy for both motionless and dynamic applications.

The INS-DM can support multiple types of micro-electromechanical (MEMS) inertial measurement units (IMU) developed by Inertial Labs. The INS-DM also supports other IMUs like the Honeywell HG4930.

The INS-DM uses different multi-constellation (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou and QZSS) GNSS receivers such as the NovAtel OEM7 series or the u-blox F9 series.

The optional ADC is supported by two Honeywell barometric sensors and the ability to support an internal fluxgate or external stand-alone magnetic compass. The INS-DM contains Inertial Labs’ new onboard sensor-fusion filter, state-of-the-art navigation and guidance algorithms, and calibration software.

Key Features

Commercially exportable GNSS-aided INS

3-in-1 strapdown system: INS + AHRS + ADC

Embedded industrial, tactical or navigation-grade Honeywell or Inertial Labs MEMS IMU

Novatel OEM7 or u-blox ZED-F9P high-precision GNSS receiver

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS and real-time kinematic signals supported

Total and static pressure sensors for calculating indicated airspeed

SBAS, DGPS, RTK and PPP corrections supported for precise real-time operation

GNSS measurements and IMU raw data for post processing

Advanced, extendable (based on application) embedded Kalman-filter-based sensor fusion algorithms

State-of-the-art algorithms for different dynamic motions of helicopters, UAVs, marine vessels and ground vehicles

Full temperature calibration of all sensing elements

EMC, EMI and ERD protection (MIL-STD-1275)

Environmentally sealed (IP68)

Aiding data: wind sensor, air-speed sensor, Doppler shift from locator (for long-term GPS-denied environments), external position and external heading.

The INS-DM is the result of more than 20 years of Inertial Labs’ experience developing and supplying INS solutions to land, marine and aerial platforms around the world.