Inertial Labs launches GPS-aided INS

Inertial Labs has launched the INS-FI, a GPS-aided inertial navigation system (INS) designed to improve performance and reliability for land, marine and aerial applications.

INS-FI is built with tactical-grade fiber optic gyroscope (FOG) technology and an IP67 rating, indicating its robustness and resistance to electromagnetic and environmental interference. This system integrates an inertial measurement unit (IMU) that combines fiber optic gyroscopes and MEMS accelerometers, along with an all-constellations GNSS receiver supporting multiple bands.

It offers horizontal and vertical positioning with approximately 0.1% error of distance traveled for land applications and a drift of five nautical miles per hour for aerospace applications without GNSS signal. INS-FI is fully compatible with Inertial Labs’ Air Data Computer (ADC), visual inertial navigation systems (VINS) and stand-alone magnetic compass (SAMC).

The INS-FI incorporates Inertial Labs’ sensor fusion filter, navigation and guidance algorithms, and calibration software for optimal performance and reliability. This new system aims to provide precise horizontal and vertical positions, velocity, and absolute orientation (heading, pitch, and roll) for any mounted device, maintaining high accuracy for both stationary and dynamic applications.