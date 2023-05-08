Inertial Labs launches attitude and heading reference system

Inertial Labs has released its new attitude and heading reference system, the AHRS-II-P. This device is an enhanced, high-performance strapdown system that determines absolute orientation (heading, pitch and roll) for any mounted device. The AHRS-II-P can determine orientation for both motionless and dynamic applications.

The AHRS-II-P contains a tactical-grade inertial measurement unit (IMU) consisting of three high-precision MEMS accelerometers, three advanced MEMS gyroscopes and a high-precision, gyro-compensated, embedded fluxgate compass. It also uses 8 mm fluxgate magnetometers.

This device is suitable for a variety of devices such as UAVs, antennas, ships and robotic devices.