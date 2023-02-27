ICA Summit 2023 registration now open

The third Innovative, Connectivity, Autonomous (ICA) Summit will take place May 15-16, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany.

The ICA Summit 2023 will focus on the various levels of automated vehicles and how the industry is being redefined by fast-changing technology. Industry professionals will discuss how manufacturers and suppliers will integrate key connectivity requirements to achieve advanced levels of autonomous driving.

The closed-door ICA Summit will dive into innovative solutions and regulatory framework of development and validation. Attendees will have a chance to explore the latest developments in the industry and share their insights on the following topics:

• “Autonomous vehicles: Future is today”

• “Connectivity should not be an option for today’s vehicle”

• “ADAS: From ABS to level 5”

• “Software and hardware: The key to superior AI”

For more information and to register, visit the ICA Summit 2023 website.