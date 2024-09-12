Honda invests in SiLC Technologies to develop FMCW lidar solutions

SiLC Technologies has received an investment from Honda to develop frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) lidar solutions. This collaboration aims to advance artificial intelligence (AI)-based machine vision capabilities for autonomous vehicles and other mobility systems.

SiLC’s FMCW lidar technology offers long-range detection, precise measurements, interference resistance and enhanced object detection. It can detect objects at distances of a kilometer or more, offering accurate distance and velocity measurements while overcoming issues related to sunlight, reflectors and other lidar systems. Additionally, it can identify dark objects, such as tires, at long distances.

The investment from Honda supports the development of vision systems that are powerful, computationally efficient, compact, and scalable. These attributes are crucial for advancing autonomous transportation technologies that can enhance safety, reduce traffic congestion and minimize human error on the roads.

As a FMCW lidar developer, SiLC’s technology could play a role in advancing autonomous systems. The company’s Eyeonic Sensor and Vision System is an advanced lidar technology centered around the Eyeonic Vision Chip. This chip integrates multiple photonics functions, including an ultra-low linewidth laser, semiconductor optical amplifier, Germanium detectors and optical circuits on a silicon photonics chip. This compact design enables long-range detection of more than 2 km with sub-millimeter resolution, offering capabilities such as distance measurement, instantaneous velocity, and polarization intensity through FMCW lidar technology.