Hexagon | NovAtel releases firmware with PTP functionality

Hexagon | NovAtel has released the 7.09.00 firmware with a precise timing protocol (PTP) feature, enabling users to synchronize accurate time from GNSS with other devices and sensors on a shared network.

The 7.09.00 firmware’s PTP feature brings stable timing to a user’s other sensor systems connected through a local network to best support positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) and automotive and autonomous applications.

The firmware includes SPAN GNSS+INS technology improvements — including a secondary INS solution for built-in redundancy and reliability in challenging conditions. The enhancements are available on all OEM7 cards and enclosures, including all PwrPak7 and CPT7 enclosures variants.

The 7.09.00 firmware also features improvements to the time to first fix, a secondary SPAN solution for a more accurate and reliable GNSS+INS output and more.

The 7.09.00 firmware is not for precision agriculture applications and is not supported on NovAtel’s SMART antenna products.