Hexagon, Hitachi Zosen partner to provide TerraStar-X Enterprise corrections in Japan

Hexagon’s Autonomy and Positioning division and the Hitachi Zosen Corporation have signed an agreement to bring the TerraStar-X Enterprise correction service to Japan.

Hitachi Zosen manages a network of 1,300 reference stations operated by the Geospatial Information Authority of Japan. Nippon GPS Data Service, a subsidiary of Hitachi Zosen, will provide Hexagon with GNSS data from this network.

With access to this data, Hexagon will provide the TerraStar-X Enterprise GNSS correction service, which is suitable for automotive applications. The service is now available for testing in the Tokyo area and will be expanded across Japan.

Hexagon has operational testbeds for TerraStar-X Enterprise in several locations in North America, Europe and China that provide reliable, lane-level accuracy in under a minute. With the addition of a testbed in Japan, vehicle manufacturers and technology providers can use the same design for all their correction service requirements.

By utilizing data created from GSI network observations, Hexagon’s TerraStar-X Enterprise will ensure fast convergence to lane-level accuracy and is available to support large-scale programs with functional safety requirements in Japan.