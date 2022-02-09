Hexagon announces senior management changes

Hexagon AB has made the following organizational changes, effective immediately:

Paolo Guglielmini, currently president of the Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence (MI) division, has been appointed chief operating officer (COO) for Hexagon AB.

In his new role, Guglielmini will support Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén to develop and implement Hexagon’s strategy, as well as overseeing the operations of the company’s divisions. Guglielmini will retain his current role as President for the MI division until a successor has been appointed.

Guglielmini has been leading MI since January 2020, and has served in key roles since joining Hexagon in 2010, from strategy and business development to M&A and general management. He has been instrumental in expanding MI’s focus towards software-centric quality data solutions, and with his team driving the business towards all-time-high performance in 2021.

Prior to joining Hexagon, Paolo held positions at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research in Switzerland, and Accenture. He holds a Master of Science in Engineering and Master of Business Administration from IMD.

Norbert Hanke, currently Hexagon’s COO, has been appointed executive vice president (EVP) and will continue leading Hexagon Ventures, HR, IT, the India R&D and Sales organizations and other related tasks.

Both Guglielmini and Hanke will continue to report directly to Rollén and remain members of Hexagon’s executive management team.