HERE powers hands-free driving for BMW

The BMW 7 Series rolls out SAE Level 2+ at a speed of 130 km/h in the United States and Canada. HERE also provides the BMW 7 Series with Predictive Routing and Real-Time Traffic information.

BMW Group is using the HERE Technologies HD Live Map to enable hands-free driving in the United States and Canada, starting with its 7 Series.

Following a long-standing collaboration between BMW and HERE on next-generation mapping capabilities, HERE now provides high-definition maps for Level 2+ automated driving capabilities in series production vehicles.

The BMW 7 Series is the automaker’s first production vehicle to launch with SAE Level 2+ automated functionalities at a maximum speed of 80 mph (130 km/h). The function enables hands-free driving on interstates and highways, provided drivers remain focused and ready to take control.

The HERE HD Live Map will be integrated into additional BMW models as automated driving capabilities increase across vehicles, roadways and regions.

The HERE HD Live Map consists of rich, highly accurate and fresh layers of data to support the vehicle in knowing exactly where it is on the road, and what road features lie ahead.

HERE HD Live Map helps a vehicle to proactively adjust its behavior to upcoming road characteristics.The lane-level data serves as a redundant source of information to the onboard sensors, providing additional safety assurances for the system.

The BMW 7 Series is also the first vehicle to deploy HERE Predictive Routing, a cloud-based routing functionality that learns individual driving patterns to propose more personalized journeys.

In addition, the BMW 7 Series uses HERE Real-Time Traffic across 70 countries. The service delivers drivers detailed information on traffic congestion with lane-level precision and potential road hazards ahead, with auto re-routing capabilities, helping drivers stay safe and save time.